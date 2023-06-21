Leeds United defender Diego Llorente is edging closer to switching Elland Road for the Stadio Olympico.

That is according to the latest update on the Spaniard's current situation that surfaced on Wednesday morning.

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano claims that Serie A outfit AS Roma are closing in on signing the 29-year-old as talks between themselves and Leeds United are moving to the final stages.

Romano claims that personal terms with Llorente himself are already agreed, too, so that should not be an issue when it comes to his potential transfer.

How long does Diego Llorente have left on his Leeds United contract?

Having joined Leeds United from Real Sociedad back in July 2020, Diego Llorente put pen to paper on a four-year contract.

However, in December 2022, the defender signed a three-and-a-half-year contract extension at Elland Road.

This sees him tied down contractually at Elland Road until the summer of 2026.

What was strange about that extension was, just a matter of weeks later, the Spaniard headed out on loan to AS Roma.

Is Diego Llorente joining AS Roma permanently or on loan?

At this stage, it seems unclear whether the deal to bring Llorente to AS Roma is a permanent one or another loan deal.

The Italian side reportedly held an option to sign him permanently at the end of his loan spell for 18 million euros. However, they declined the opportunity to do this, despite remaining keen on the player.

In recent days, reports in Italy, via The Yorkshire Evening Post, suggest that Roma want to bring Llorente back on another loan deal, with a 10 million obligation to buy if certain conditions are met.

This could include individual and team-related targets. For example, number of matches played, or where the team finishes in the table.

Should Leeds go for a loan deal?

Given his most recent contract extension, Leeds United are 'stuck' with Llorente tied down at the club for quite some time.

As such, if Roma are obliged to buy him at the end of another loan spell, If I were the Whites, I would be very tempted indeed to send him out on loan once again to try and recoup some cash.