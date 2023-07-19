Fabrizio Romano believes Newcastle remain confident of signing Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes this window, but the move hinges on Allan Saint-Maximin's departure.

The Daily Mail reported last week that the Magpies were struggling to meet Leicester's valuation of the winger.

The Foxes are keen to secure around £40m for the 25-year-old, but Eddie Howe's side are said to be a considerable distance away from that.

Newcastle were reportedly readying a £25m bid, but that won’t satisfy Enzo Maresca’s side, who don’t need to sell him during this transfer window if they don’t want to, with Barnes under contract at the King Power until 2025.

The Times, however, have reported that a fee in the region of £35m could potentially be agreed for Barnes this week with talks taking place late last week.

Newcastle aren't the only interested party, as it has been reported that the likes of Arsenal are set to rival Tottenham for the Leicester City winger, who has scored 35 goals and assisted another 25 in 146 Premier League appearances.

West Ham and Aston Villa have also been credited with an interest in the 25-year-old during this window.

What's the latest with Leicester City's Harvey Barnes amid Newcastle United's interest?

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Newcastle's confidence is growing regarding a move for Barnes, but that it hinges on Allan Saint-Maximin's move to Saudi Arabia.

He wrote: "Al Ahli official bid for Allan Saint-Maximin: €25m fee to convince Newcastle, they want more but negotiation is advancing to crucial stages."

Once that move is finalised, Newcastle will step up their interest in Barnes, Romano added: "Newcastle are confident to complete Harvey Barnes deal once they'll sell Saint-Maximin."

Newcastle could sell the Frenchman to secure the signature of Barnes, but the Daily Mail reported last week that a move away from Newcastle wasn't thought to be close.

However, in their latest update recently, the Daily Mail reported that a move taking Barnes from the Midlands to Tyneside is now edging closer.

Should Leicester sell Barnes? Would he be a good signing for Newcastle?

Leicester should cash-in, as the money raised from the sale of Barnes and James Maddison can be put towards a whole host of new signings, and also will give them more of a chance of keeping some of their other stars, too.

Barnes would be an ideal fit for Newcastle, as he is a direct runner and strong finisher, who loves to cut inside on his right foot to score, as shown by his 13 goals last season from that side. His signature move is to attack the left half space and bounce a quick one-two off of a midfielder to slot home into the far corner.

His ball striking is good from different ranges, and he is a very direct winger, who loves to take on his full-back and tie them in knots. He perhaps isn't as naturally gifted as Saint-Maximin, but he will fit into Howe's system better and is a more consistent source of goals and assists than the Frenchman.

He is fairly creative, and does chip in with assists, but in recent years, has been more of the finisher of chances as opposed to the creator of them. Barnes assisted a further three times on top of his 13 goals last season, which was a fantastic output level considering the Foxes were relegated.