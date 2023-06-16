Tottenham Hotspur have not made an official £50m bid to try and sign Leicester City pair James Maddison and Harvey Barnes, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The North London outfit are looking to get themselves back on track under new manager Ange Postecoglou following a dismal 2022/23 campaign, but they may not have the biggest budget to work with the club failing to secure a place in Europe.

With this, they could potentially look to conclude a few bargain deals and target the vulnerable teams who have been relegated, with Leicester, Leeds United and Southampton's position at the negotiating table being weakened by their drop into the Championship.

Players including Maddison, Barnes, James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia and Jack Harrison may be available for a lower fee than they would have been if their respective teams had remained in the Premier League.

How long have James Maddison and Harvey Barnes got on their contracts at Leicester City?

Maddison's contract at the King Power Stadium expires next summer and that isn't ideal for the Foxes who will be looking to generate the biggest fee possible for him.

It seems inevitable that the England international will move on - but Leicester need to be careful not to price themselves out of a sale - because they don't want to risk losing him for free next summer when they can sell him for a sizeable amount before the window closes.

Barnes has two years remaining on his deal and that should give the Foxes the license to generate a decent amount, with his age and performances last season potentially helping them to maximise his price tag.

A bidding war for his services could even be on the cards at some point considering his side aren't under any major pressure to sell him, due to his contract situation.

Should Tottenham Hotspur have submitted a £50m bid?

No first offer is going to be that high but it seems futile to bid £50m to bring both Barnes and Maddison to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but they will be 99% sure that it will be rejected.

It would be a good idea to submit a bid to secure both because the Foxes may be open to that to make things less complicated, but they will probably need to raise their offer considerably.

Maddison alone is probably worth around £40m despite the fact he only has one year remaining on his contract - and that's why a bid of around £60m would probably need to be launched before Leicester even consider coming to the negotiating.

Spurs shouldn't be looking to pay over the odds though because there's still plenty of time to go in the summer window and they should have other targets lined up if they don't manage to succeed in their quest to lure the pair to the English capital.

They are still working a deal for both though according to Romano, so this is certainly a transfer saga to keep an eye on.