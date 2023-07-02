Following Southampton's relegation from the Premier League, the Saints are preparing for life in the Championship for the first time since 2011/12.

Of course, that campaign saw the Saints not only promoted, but winning the league title, and the Saints would love to do similar again in 2023/24.

Unfortunately, though, it looks as though they are going to have to do so without a number of their current players.

As often happens when a side is relegated, clubs have circled the Saints for their top talent this summer, with plenty of their star players linked with a move away.

One of those players has been Romeo Lavia.

Which clubs have been linked with Romeo Lavia?

Not only have Premier League clubs been credited with an interest in the 19-year-old midfielder this summer, but the very best Premier League clubs.

Indeed, the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea have all been credited with a degree of interest in the midfielder this summer.

Lavia, just last summer, signed for the Saints from Man City for a reported fee of up to £10.5 million.

Pep Guardiola's side have a reported £40 million buy-back clause as part of that deal, but it does not become active until the summer of 2024.

What is the latest news on Romeo Lavia?

In the latest news on Lavia's future, the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Chelsea's interest in the 19-year-old.

Romano stresses that discussions are not at an advanced stage yet, and makes a bold prediction about the sort of price tag the Saints midfielder will go for this summer.

Romano wrote, via CaughtOffisde: "There’s no further news on Romeo Lavia yet; Chelsea links are normal as director Joe Shields had Lavia at Southampton and City, but it’s still not time for advanced talks now,” Romano said.

“In general, I think the player’s final price tag will be around £50m.”

How long does Romeo Lavia have left on his Southampton contract?

As touched upon above, Romeo Lavia only made the move to the St. Mary's Stadium last summer.

When he did so, the young midfielder put pen to paper on a five-year deal on the south coast.

This means that Belgian has four years remaining on his current deal, with a contract that runs until the summer of 2027.