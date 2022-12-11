Fabrizio Romano issues Watford transfer update on Brazilian attacker ahead of Hull City clash

Brazilian attacker Matheus Martins is set to be in attendance at Vicarage Road as Watford take on Hull City in Championship action this afternoon.

That is according to journalist Fabrizio Romano. who reports that the exciting forward flew into London last night.

Romano has been the man in the know when it comes to Martins’ transfer to Vicarage Road, recently reporting that a deal had been agreed for the 19-year-old to join the club.

Been told Brazilian striker Matheus Martins landed in London last night and he will be at Vicarage today to attend Watford game vs Hull City. 🟡⚫️🇧🇷 #transfers Martins joins Udinese from Fluminense for €6m plus €3m — he joins Watford on loan immediately. Medical also done. pic.twitter.com/wISn359aRS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 11, 2022

As per Romano, Martins will sign for Udinese from Fluminense for a €6 million fee, with a further €3 million in add-ons, but, joins Watford on loan for now.

In his short career so far, Martins has managed to rack up a significant number of games for Fluminense.

Indeed, as per Transfermarkt, the 19-year-old has featured 57 times for the club, scoring eight goals and registering six assists.

The vast majority of those have came this year, with Martins netting three times and registering five assists in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A.

Of course, it also would not be the first time Watford and Fluminense have done business before.

Back in 2017, the Hornets signed Richarlison from the Brazilian side, and Joao Pedro also arrived from the same club just a few years later.

The Verdict

This one looks like it is indeed done if Matheus Martins rocks up at Vicarage Road.

It is certainly a signing that the fans can get excited about, too, given how well the last two players to arrive from Fluminense did at Vicarage Road.

It will certainly be interesting to see where he is deployed and how he is used in this side, though.

Or, indeed, if his arrival means that another of Watford’s attacking line are set to depart the club.