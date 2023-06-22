Newcastle United’s pursuit of James Maddison is not being impacted by the club’s agreement with AC Milan for Sandro Tonali.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the Magpies are aiming to sign both players this summer as Eddie Howe looks to overhaul his midfield options.

Maddison has been a primary target for the Premier League side throughout this summer window, with a lot of speculation surrounding the 26-year-old.

However, Howe’s side face stiff competition from league rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who also have their eye on the Leicester City playmaker.

What is the latest situation surrounding James Maddison?

It emerged on Wednesday that Newcastle are close to agreeing a huge deal with Italian giants AC Milan to sign Tonali for a reported €70 million (£60 million).

Tonali was a crucial part of the side in the last season as Milan earned a first Scudetto in over a decade before going on to reach the Champions League semifinals a year later.

The Italian featured 70 times in the league across the last two years, contributing seven goals and nine assists.

But it is understood that this prospective deal has no bearing on Newcastle’s pursuit of Maddison.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Leicester City’s pursuit of James Maddison?

Romano has indicated that Spurs still maintain the upper hand in the race for the Foxes star.

However, the transfer guru believes that Howe is still pushing for the deal to be agreed with Leicester.

“My understanding at the moment is that this signing wouldn’t necessarily affect the interest in James Maddison – for now, Tottenham are pushing for the Leicester City midfielder, but Newcastle are not giving up either,” said Romano, via Caught Offside.

It has been reported that Leicester are hoping to earn in excess of £60 million in the sale of Maddison, and that the Championship side won’t settle for anything below the £50 million mark.

Would signing James Maddison and Sandro Tonali be good business for Newcastle United?

Tonali and Maddison are two very different types of midfielder, so there is no tactical reason why both can’t be signed.

However, £60 million on the Italian is a lot of money, which Leicester will be paying close attention to.

While the Foxes’ negotiation position isn’t strong due to Maddison only having one-year left on his contract, the Championship side will still be demanding a high fee knowing Newcastle have the money available.

Signing both is a sign of ambition from the Magpies, but it appears that Spurs are still currently edging them in the race for the England international.