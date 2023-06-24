Fabrizio Romano has issued an update on Arsenal’s pursuit of Southampton’s Romeo Lavia.

Arsenal are reportedly interested in adding the 19-year-old to their ranks as they look to build on the previous campaign in which the Gunners finished second in the Premier League.

What is the latest in the Romeo Lavia situation at Southampton?

It has been claimed that the London club have held talks with the player over a potential move.

The future of Lavia is currently under intense speculation following the Saints’ relegation to the Championship.

Despite the team performing poorly last season, the Belgian still stood out as a player with a lot of potential.

However, Arsenal face interest from a number of rival clubs, including Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Arsenal’s interest in Romeo Lavia?

Romano has claimed that Arsenal are holding talks with Southampton and the player over how much a potential deal could cost.

While discussions aren’t at an advanced stage just yet, the transfer guru believes that Arsenal are keen on bringing Lavia to the Emirates this summer.

"With Lavia, they are interested,” said Romano, via GiveMeSport.

“They appreciate the player and had some talks on both the player and club side with Southampton to understand more or less how much they want for the player.

"But it's not something that is in the advanced stages between Arsenal and Southampton yet."

How much is Romeo Lavia worth?

Southampton have reportedly slapped a £50 million price tag on the former Manchester City youngster.

Lavia signed for the club just last summer in a deal worth £10.5 million, but City hold a buy-back clause valued at £40 million, which is set to become active in the summer of 2024.

Would Romeo Lavia be a good signing for Arsenal?

Lavia forming a partnership with Declan Rice is certainly on the cards for Arsenal for next season.

That is an exciting prospect as the pair would make for a big upgrade on their current options.

Lavia is not quite the finished product just yet, but he has an incredibly high ceiling that could turn him into a world-class player in the future.

If Arsenal seal the deal on both of these prospective signings then the average age of their midfield options will decrease significantly, which means this could be the spine of the team over the next five to 10 years, which is also quite exciting.