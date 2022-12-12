Fabrizio Romano issues transfer update on Sheffield United star amid Premier League interest

Liverpool were interested in recruiting Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge two years ago but their priorities have changed since then, according to Fabrizio Romano who penned a column for Caught Offside.

The Blades will surely be desperate to hold on to Berge, with the Norway international proving to be a formidable asset in the Championship when fit and available, with his injury issues preventing him from making more of an impact at Bramall Lane.

Recording three goals and three assists in just 13 league appearances this season, he has managed to retain his good form from the second half of last season with the 24-year-old now at Paul Heckingbottom’s disposal again.

However, he could have easily left Bramall Lane in the summer with Club Brugge and Chelsea both making approaches for him, but the Blades resisted that interest and managed to keep him at Bramall Lane.

His contract expires in 2024 and with this, the Blades’ board could potentially be willing to cash in on him next month to generate a decent fee for him whilst they still can after forking out £22m for the midfielder in 2020.

But Jurgen Klopp’s Reds are one side that may not make a move for him during the next window.

That’s according to Romano, who said: “At the moment it’s a quiet situation, nothing imminent or advanced with any big club.

“He was on Liverpool’s list two years ago, now it’s gone quiet and priorities are different. I think he’sa very good player but needs to be more consistent to get a top move.”

The Verdict:

The 24-year-old is only likely to develop into an even more valuable player in the future but his injury record is a real concern and this is why Klopp should probably opt against making a move for him.

He hasn’t been in the Premier League for a while now as well and considering how high standards are at Anfield, it may take him a considerable amount of time to adapt to life on Merseyside.

That wouldn’t be ideal if they make a January move for him – because they would want him to come in and make an instant impact but he won’t have a pre-season period to make that adaptation to the top level.

In fairness, you could see why he could potentially be an attractive option to clubs because he may not be too bothered about being a regular starter at a big club considering he’s been in the second tier and will just be happy to be at the top level again if he makes a move.

And he hasn’t seemed to have caused major off-field problems during his time at Bramall Lane despite the Blades’ relegation, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him take the step up with someone in the next couple of years, whether that’s with his current side or another club.