A final decision has yet to be made by Cody Drameh regarding his future, according to a report from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Drameh sealed a temporary switch to Luton Town from Leeds United in January after being utilised on one occasion in the Premier League during the first half of the season.

The right-back has since gone to establish himself as a key member of Luton's squad.

Drameh made his 18th appearance for the Hatters in their play-off semi-final clash with Sunderland.

Luton secured a trip to Wembley Stadium by securing a 2-0 victory over the Black Cats (3-2 on aggregate) at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday.

During the latter stages of this fixture, Drameh missed a great opportunity to score his first Luton goal as with Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson stranded at the opposite end of the pitch, he fired an effort wide of the target.

Yorkshire Evening Post journalist Graham Smyth suggested in the aftermath of Luton's meeting with Sunderland that Drameh's camp have signalled to Leeds that a permanent exit is on the cards this summer.

Romano has since issued an update on this particular situation.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Leeds United's Cody Drameh amid Luton Town interest?

Romano has suggested on Twitter that while Leeds are trying to convince Drameh to stay, Luton want to do everything in their power to sign the right-back this summer.

The Italian journalist posted: "Cody Drameh, into the play off final - Leeds trying hardest to keep him while Luton want to do everything to sign the RB hoping to play PL football.

"Championship, PL and European clubs all monitoring the situation closely.

"No decision has been taken."

Could the outcome of Leeds and Luton's seasons have a major impact on Drameh's future?

With Luton set to take on Coventry City in the play off final on May 27th, a victory for the club in this competition will lead to an increase in their transfer budget this summer.

The Hatters could use a decent chunk of the money available to them to purchase Drameh, who has a year left to run on his current deal at Elland Road.

If Leeds suffer relegation to the Championship, Drameh may decide to link up with a Premier League-bound Luton side instead of committing to another season of playing in this division.

Currently one point of safety, Leeds could move above Everton in the league standings if they beat West Ham United on Sunday.