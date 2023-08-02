Leeds United have reportedly been dealt a huge boost to their preparations for the Championship season with Willy Gnonto's impending exit from the club looking further away than ever.

The Italian winger joined from Zurich in 2022, making his Premier League debut in the shock 2-1 win over Liverpool last season, before taking on a more prominent role within the first-team - though it ended in relegation for the Whites.

As their first-team stars all venture off to moves elsewhere ahead of the new season, links have picked up for Gnonto’s whereabouts. And Fabrizio Romano has given fans of the Yorkshire club a boost by saying his future has not been resolved just yet.

According to Romano, Leeds face an easier battle than first thought in their bid to keep the Italian attacker. Inter Milan, Everton and more have been linked with his services throughout the transfer window, though it appears that the Yorkshire club haven't fielded any bids for the wide man just yet, with the Toffees focusing on 'other targets'.

Romano said, via his CaughtOffside column: “Everton like Gnonto but they’re focused on different players now. I’m sure Leeds are trying their best to keep Gnonto, they want him to stay and to be one of their stars next season.

“It will depends on the strikers domino in the Premier League but at the moment it’s a bit quiet on this one.”

What is Gnonto’s current transfer situation?

The winger has four years left on his contract in West Yorkshire, and so that puts the Whites in a very strong position when it comes to selling one of their key assets.

A fee of £15m was reportedly rejected from Everton earlier in the window, which seemingly sees Leeds value Gnonto at higher than £20million - which after his breakthrough season last time out, is an extremely fair reasoning.

Football Insider claimed last week that the Toffees still lead the race to sign Gnonto, with Leeds resigned to his exit in the coming weeks as they prepare for a season in the second-tier - though the fact that the Italian does NOT have a relegation release clause in his contract massively helps their cause.

Who have Leeds United sold so far in this transfer window?

In one of the more bizarre transfer windows, Leeds have actually spent more than they have received - quite unheard of for a recently relegated Championship club who are looking to bounce back to the top-flight at the first attempt.

Whilst Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Brendan Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca and Max Wober have all departed on a loan basis to save wages, the Whites have only sold Rodrigo, Alfie McCalmont and Tyler Roberts for any sort of fee - and their £7million capture of Ethan Ampadu therefore means that they have spent more than they’ve earned.

Of course, Farke’s men have cleared quite a bit of money from their wage bill with the exits of six stars - four of whom were signed in the Jesse Marsch era. And with the likes of Jack Harrison, Tyler Adams and Gnonto all being linked with moves away from Elland Road, we could see those tables turn once again before the transfer window closes.