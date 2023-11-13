Highlights Liverpool have been closely monitoring Leeds United's young star Archie Gray, as have other clubs, but no official offers have been made yet.

Leeds have set a high £40 million price tag on Gray to deter potential suitors, with the club aiming to keep their promising talent and pursue promotion.

Gray's impressive performances in the Championship make him a valuable prospect, but his lack of top-level experience makes it unlikely that anyone would pay such a high fee for him at this stage.

Fabrizio Romano has offered an update on Liverpool’s reported interest in Leeds United starlet Archie Gray.

Gray has emerged as one of the brightest young players in the Championship this season.

The 17-year-old has broken into Daniel Farke’s first team plans at Elland Road, featuring 15 times in the league this campaign.

He has been a key figure as Leeds chase promotion straight back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

This has led to speculation linking him with a potential move away from the Whites, with Liverpool reportedly interested in signing the teenager.

What is the latest Archie Gray news?

Writing in his Daily Briefing column, Romano has confirmed that the Reds have been keeping tabs on the Leeds youngster, sending scouts to watch his performances in Farke’s side.

However, the transfer guru believes that there are multiple clubs monitoring his progress and that no concrete offers have yet been made.

“Archie Gray [is] an impressive young player at Leeds United, Liverpool have sent their scouts to follow Archie Gray multiple times,” said Romano, via Caught Offside.

“They are not the only club as many teams appreciate him and keep tracking Archie, but for sure Liverpool are one of them.

“There’s no bid or concrete negotiation at this stage, but they appreciate the player.”

It has been claimed that Leeds have placed a £40 million price tag on the future of their top young star.

The Yorkshire outfit will be keen to keep one of its most promising young talents, with Gray coming through the ranks of the youth academy system.

Leeds will also be aiming to fight for promotion to the top flight this season, which could be what’s needed to convince Gray to remain at the club beyond the current campaign.

Where are Leeds United in the Championship table?

Farke’s side is currently third in the Championship table, nine points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Victory over Plymouth Argyle last weekend saw the Whites cement their position inside the top three in the standings going into the November international break.

Goals from Dan James and Joel Piroe secured all three points for the club ahead of the final international break of the calendar year.

Leaders Leicester City dropped another three points in a loss to Middlesbrough, meaning there are now just nine points between Leeds and top spot.

Next up for the Elland Road side is a trip to face Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United on 24 November.

Is Archie Gray worth £40 million?

Gray has been impressive in the Championship so far this season, especially given his young age.

However, his lack of experience at the highest level means it’s incredibly unlikely anyone would be willing to pay so much to sign him.

The price tag set by Leeds has been set so high to ensure that no one will decide to make a move for him in the January window.

But a failure to gain promotion to the Premier League this year could call into question his future with the club if a side like Liverpool comes calling with a concrete offer in the summer.