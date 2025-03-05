The expected summer transfer saga involving Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres has taken a fresh twist, with journalist Fabrizio Romano claiming that the Portuguese outfit will let him depart Lisbon for a lower fee than his release clause.

The Swedish goal-getter is set to be one of the most in-demand players in the world this summer, with various giants of the footballing world expected to pursue the 26-year-old.

And this will no doubt interest Coventry City, who are set to benefit from the auction for Gyokeres' services in the form of their sell-on clause.

Italian transfer guru Romano has published an update via GiveMeSport on Gyokeres' situation ahead of the summer transfer window, and it is one that will excite many - not just Coventry.

Romano has reported that despite Gyokeres having a €100 million (£83.3 million) release clause at Sporting, there is a gentleman's agreement between the forward and the club's hierarchy that he can depart for less this summer, on account of him staying one more year despite his perfofrmances in 2023-24.

The figure that Sporting will let Gyokeres go is claimed to be between €65 million and €70 million (£54.2 million-£58.3 million) with add-ons also set to bolster that figure.

Viktor Gyokeres' Sporting CP Stats 2024-25 - As Per Transfermarkt Competition Appearances Goals Assists Liga Portugal 23 25 5 UEFA Champions League 8 6 0 Taça de Portugal 4 2 2 Allianz Cup 3 4 0 Supertaça 1 0 2

Man United boss Ruben Amorim wants to re-unite with Gyokeres at Old Trafford having been in charge at Sporting in 2023 when he arrived at the club, but their pursuit of team-mate Geovany Quenda could mean there is not enough budget for the Red Devils to get a deal done - there is likely however to be alternative interest from other footballing luminaries.

Coventry City set to benefit financially from expected Viktor Gyokeres summer sale

Gyokeres has gone from strength to strength since leaving Coventry in 2023, scoring 43 times in 50 appearances in all competitions for Sporting in his debut season, and he is having a similarly prolific run in 2024-25, hitting the back of the net 37 times in 39 outings.

After triggering add-ons last season, the total amount that Sporting paid the Sky Blues went up to £20 million, as per CoventryLive, but that also reduced the sell-on clause to 10 per cent of any profit made on the future sale of Gyokeres.

Assuming the Swedish striker goes for the reported £54.2 million-£58.3 million figure, it will mean that Coventry will net between £3.42 million and £3.83 million extra, on the account of Sporting making £34.2 million-£38.3 million profit from the gentleman's agreement that has been reportedly set.

That cash could prove beneficial to Frank Lampard this summer as he will be looking for fresh faces to add to his Sky Blues squad no matter what division they are in, and it will also mean owner Doug King is happy too, having managed to negotiate the sell-on clause in the initial deal with Sporting.