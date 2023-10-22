Highlights Crysencio Summerville rejected moves from Bournemouth, Everton, and Burnley in the summer to stay at Leeds United because he felt he was a key player.

More Premier League clubs are now monitoring Summerville, indicating that Leeds United may face a battle to keep hold of him in the January transfer window.

Summerville has been performing well for Leeds this season, scoring goals and providing assists. He signed a four-year deal in 2022, meaning Leeds do not have to sell on the cheap if clubs come calling.

With Leeds United having suffered relegation from the premier League in the summer, as expected, they lost a lot of their key players.

The club, fortunately for themselves, were able to keep hold of some of their star talent, though.

One of those players was undoubtedly Crysencio Summerville, who remained at Elland Road despite transfer interest from the top flight.

Which clubs were interested in Crysencio Summerville?

Indeed, during that summer window, a number of Premier League clubs made a move for the 21-year-old.

Everton were one side linked, for example, with an article from The Telegraph reporting on their interest back in June.

Elsewhere, newly-promoted Burnley were linked with the Dutchman, as well as AFC Bournemouth.

What is the latest news on Crysencio Summerville's future?

The latest news on the Dutchman's future has emerged on Saturday night , courtesy of the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano.

Indeed, the Italian journalist has dropped a big update on what the future could hold for the 21-year-old.

First and foremost, Romano reported that Summerville rejected moves to Bournemouth, Everton and Burnley in the summer because he felt he was a key player at Leeds.

Furthermore, Romano reported that more Premier League clubs are now monitoring Summerville ahead of the January transfer window, which suggests Leeds may face a battle to keep hold of him in a few months time.

How has Crysencio Summerville been performing as Leeds this season?

The fact that more Premier League clubs are now monitoring the young talent should perhaps come as no surprise, though, given the level of talent that Summerville is exhibiting in the Championship so far this campaign.

Indeed, when fit, Summerville has been a regular starter for Daniel Farke's side, and in recent weeks, has really started to find his feet in terms of scoring goals.

For example, after his goal and assist on the opening day against Cardiff, Summerville did not score or assist again until three matches ago against QPR, where he scored the match winner at Elland Road last month.

Summerville also came up with an assist versus Bristol City recently, but perhaps had his most influential outing in Leeds' comeback away at Norwich on Saturday.

With the Whites having been 2-0 down, they would eventually run out 2-3 away winners at Carrow Road, with Summerville scoring the goal to make it 2-2 in the 77th minute, before also grabbing the winner in the 85th.

How long does Crysencio Summerville have left on his Leeds contract?

Fortunately for Leeds, Summerville signed a four-year deal back in 2022, committing his immediate future to the club.

This means that should clubs come calling for his signature, Leeds do not have to sell on the cheap due to the player being on an expiring deal.

Indeed, Summerville is contracted to the club until 2026.