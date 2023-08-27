Highlights Leicester City has made a great start to the season, winning all four of their Championship matches.

Talks are underway between Leicester and Fulham over the potential transfer of Timothy Castagne, who is high on Marco Silva's transfer list.

Fabrizio Romano reveals that the an agreement is close, with the final details of the deal being discussed between the two sides.

It has been a fantastic start to the season for Leicester City.

Having spent a relatively decent amount of money this summer, and retaining a strong squad following their drop from the Premier League, expectations are high for the Foxes this season, and so far, they have lived up to those.

Indeed, having played four Championship matches, Leicester have won all of them, sitting top of the table on 12 points at this very early stage.

They are the only club in the division to do this.

Of course, there could still be outgoings at the club ahead of the transfer deadline, with one man in particular having been linked with an exit - Timothy Castagne.

What is the latest on Timothy Castagne's future?

According to the latest update on his future, he could soon depart the King Power Stadium.

Indeed, as per Fabrizio Romano via Twitter, Fulham are getting closer to reaching an agreement for the Belgian full-back.

Romano claims that talks are underway between Leicester and the Premier League side over the final details of the deal.

Furthermore, Castagne is said to have been high on Marco Silva's transfer list this summer.

Have any other clubs been linked with Timothy Castagne this summer?

It has to be said, if Fulham are to land Castagne this summer, it would be quite the coup for the club given the calibre of some of the teams Castagne has been linked with this summer.

Indeed, back at the end of July, Calcio Mercato reported that Italian giants Juventus were keen on Castagne this summer,

Meanwhile, journalist Sacha Tavolieri claimed back in June that Castagne was a potential option for Premier League side Arsenal.

Is losing Timothy Castagne a big blow for Leicester City?

With reports last month claiming that Enzo Maresca was confident that he could keep hold of the Belgian, this could definitely be seen as a big loss for Leicester City.

However, they certainly haven't missed him in the Championship so far.

Furthermore, the club have two very strong right-back options aside from Castagne already at the club in Ricardo Pereira and James Justin.

Castagne does have two years left on his contract, too, meaning that Leicester are under no pressure to cash in.

That should mean the Foxes are able to recoup a very healthy transfer fee for the 27-year-old if indeed, he does move to the Premier League side.