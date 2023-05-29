Sunderland are closing in on the signature of central-midfielder Jobe Bellingham from Birmingham City.

According to a report last week from Fabrizio Romano, the Black Cats have agreed a £3 million deal with the Blues for the signature of 17-year-old Bellingham, who is the younger brother of England international midfielder Jude.

Sunderland will be playing Championship football for the second consecutive season, having fallen short in the play-off semi-finals at the hands of Luton Town.

Plans and work for the summer has begun behind the scenes for Sunderland, with Jobe expected to be the first signing of the summer imminently.

He was spotted at the Stadium of Light to watch the club's first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final against Luton.

Bellingham has also been capped six times for England's under-18's and made his senior Birmingham debut in January 2022 at the age of 16 in an FA Cup clash against Plymouth Argyle.

He signed his first professional contract on his 17th birthday in September, signing a deal for an undisclosed length of time.

Under John Eustace's tutelage in the 2022/23 season, Bellingham appeared 23 times in all competitions for Birmingham, with all but six of those outings coming from the bench.

When will Sunderland sign Bellingham?

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the situation, explaining that a move is now close, subject to a medical.

Jobe's brother Jude is also the subject of interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid, Romano said: "While Jude Bellingham is set to complete his move to Real Madrid… his brother Jobe Bellingham is expected to travel to Sunderland this week.

"Medical tests are scheduled ahead of £3m move from Birmingham City."

Will Bellingham be a good signing for Sunderland?

For a £3 million outlay you are expecting instant success and quality, which Bellingham has not yet shown other than in small patches.

It could be a smart move by Sunderland to get Bellingham to the club considering he could develop into a top talent one day, much like his brother.

The Black Cats have been excellent at utilising young players this season, with Tony Mowbray keen to give them a chance in the first-team. Bellingham could be the latest signing in Sunderland's new model of signing young, emerging talent which needs developing.

Sunderland have young players such as Nathan Patterson, Jack Clarke, Pierre Ekwah, Trai Hume, Dan Neil, and Dennis Cirkin as regulars in their starting 11 and Bellingham fits into that model of young player.