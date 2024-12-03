16-year-old Reading FC talent Andre Garcia is being tracked by clubs from two of Europe's biggest leagues, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The power dynamic in these situations, when a lower league club has a hot, young prospect in their ranks and higher ranking teams want them, is massively in favour of those with a bigger bank account.

With the current financial situation at Reading, and the uncertainty surrounding their ownership, it could make them potentially vulnerable to attacks from more powerful forces, who are already said to be eyeing up one of their up-and-comers.

Related Reading FC takeover update emerges involving Roger Smee A fresh update has been given on the ownership situation at Reading

Reading youth attracting top flight attention

Several clubs in the Premier League and the Bundesliga reportedly have Reading's Garcia on their ones-to-watch list, according to Romano.

The 16-year-old has already made his breakthrough into the club's first-team. He provided an assist in the Royals' recent FA Cup extra-time victory over Harborough Town, and he's made a dozen appearances in League One so far in this campaign too, half of which the left-back has started.

Andre Garcia's 24/25 stats (League One) Apps 12 Starts 6 Minutes per game 51 Clean sheets 1 Source: Sofascore - correct as of 03/12/24

Reading are currently in 7th place in the division, just outside the play-off places but level on points with Barnsley, who currently occupy the final of the top six spots in the third tier.

Partly thanks to Garcia, Ruben Selles is working with the second-youngest squad in the league, at an average of 23.8-years-old per player, according to Transfermarkt.

Top level clubs in Europe's best league aren't the only ones who are set to fight over Garcia. Romano also stated that both the English and Spanish national teams will battle for him to make sure he ends up playing for their country down the line.

Reading must get sell-on part of any Andre Garcia deal right

Given the calibre of clubs that are said to be interested in the defender, it would be a surprise if Garcia stays at the Select Car Leasing Stadium for a while longer.

Because of his age, the money they are likely to get for him, if he does leave before the end of his contract, won't be that representative of the talent he is and the potential he has, as clubs aren't allowed to pay transfer fees for players of such an age.

Therefore, the most beneficial part of Garcia leaving Reading will be in any sell-on clauses they have. This will give them the potential to make a decent amount of money from any future moves made by the teenager, especially if he continues on his current trajectory.

Without a decent sell-on percentage, Reading could be essentially robbed of a very promising young player.