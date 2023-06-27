Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on signing James Maddison from Leicester City, with personal terms agreed, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 26-year-old has been the subject of much transfer speculation since Leicester’s relegation to the Championship was confirmed.

Maddison has one year left on his deal at the King Power Stadium, and the England international scored 10 goals and collected another nine assists from 30 Premier League games last season, in spite of Leicester's struggles.

That sort of eye-catching form has alerted Newcastle United and Spurs in particular to him, with the pair said to be the most keen to sign him this summer. The Guardian reported towards the back end of last week that Spurs were leading the race for his signature.

The Athletic have since reported that Spurs look set to beat Newcastle to the signature of Maddison, stating that both clubs are in talks about Maddison, but Spurs are working towards an agreement, which is expected to be finalised this week.

Maddison's overall Premier League record reads as 163 games played, with 43 goals and 34 assists.

James Maddison could leave Leicester City in the near future with rumoured interest from the Premier League

Romano believes Tottenham have agreed personal terms with Maddison.

He says that negotiations with Leicester are "finally advancing" to make the midfielder Ange Postecoglou's first new signing of his era.

Romano claims Spurs chairman Daniel Levy "is very active on this deal" and is attempting to find a quick resolution with Leicester.

Will Maddison be a good signing for Tottenham? What's the impact on Leicester?

Postecoglou likes to play with two attack-minded number-eight players in his system, and Maddison should thrive in that role, with license to get forward and hit the half spaces.

His ball-striking and set-piece delivery are two facets of his game which are among the best in the top-flight, and despite his record being excellent for Leicester last season, Maddison should be even better in a side who will look to dominate the ball more.

Leicester fans will be gutted to lose him, but a player of his quality belongs in the Premier League, and Spurs will be hoping that he can secure them European football next season.

The positive for the Foxes is that they can use the money to reinvest it into their first-team and build a side capable of promotion at the first time of asking.