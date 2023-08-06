Highlights Chelsea has made contact with Tyler Adams' camp to explore the deal's conditions and costs, considering his £20m relegation clause.

Fabrizio Romano confirms that Chelsea's focus remains on Moises Caicedo, with Adams' agents contacted separately.

Leeds may need to cash in on Tyler Adams to bring in funds this summer and find suitable midfield replacements, as his departure seems likely.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams is not an alternative to Brighton's Moises Caicedo, with Chelsea pursuing both deals.

News of the Chelsea interest was first revealed by The Athletic with the USMNT captain emerging as a potential midfield target for the Blues.

The Premier League side are looking to bolster their midfield options and have been unable to prise away their top target Caicedo, with multiple bids rejected for the Ecuador international, the most recent of which was worth around £80 million.

Adams was reportedly seen as an alternative and it has been claimed that the 24-year-old has a relegation release clause in his contract that is now active, which is believed to be worth around only £20 million.

Adams only joined Leeds last summer in a deal that was believed to have cost the club around £20 million from RB Leipzig. Adams signed a five-year deal at Elland Road until the summer of 2027.

That release clause has fuelled much speculation this summer, with Phil Hay of The Athletic revealing earlier this summer that Aston Villa were "having a look" at the midfielder during the transfer window, as well as the The Daily Mail also revealing that Adams is a target for Nottingham Forest this summer.

The Daily Mail have also suggested that Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse is West Ham United's top target in the transfer window, to be paired with one of Dennis Zakaria or the Leeds midfield enforcer.

It has been revealed by Football Insider that the West Yorkshire outfit may find it hard to keep hold of Adams this summer, as he desires to continue playing at the highest level and not the second tier of English football.

The defensive-midfielder has good experience at the elite level, having played 75 Bundesliga games, as well as another 18 games in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League. Adams also has 36 caps for his national team.

He impressed at the base of Leeds' midfield last season, playing 26 times before an injury ended his campaign in February. His reputation and pedigree may make it hard for the Whites to retain him, but Hay has previously stated that Adams is "one of the players Leeds desperately want to retain."

What's the latest from Fabrizio Romano regarding Chelsea's interest in Leeds' Tyler Adams?

Fabrizio Romano has revealed further details regarding Chelsea's move for Adams, he said: "Chelsea made contact with Tyler Adams camp to be informed on conditions of the deal, exploring costs.

"He’s one of the names being considered as £20m relegation clause is available.

"Focus remains on Moisés Caicedo talks, separate deal and separate story."

He also gave this reply to a fan, confirming Adams' agents have been contacted, separate from the Caicedo move:

Should Leeds cash in on Tyler Adams?

Of course, the release clause takes the decision out of the Whites' hands, but Leeds need to bring in some cash for their players this summer, having been frustrated previously by a number of loan clauses.

The Whites could put £20 million to good use in sourcing a replacement, and possibly buying one or two more with it as well.

It resolves cash flow issues to a degree, and although Adams is a high quality player, he is replaceable. Leeds would need to find a more senior option to play next to Ethan Ampadu in the double-pivot.

The dearth of options in central-midfield would probably require two midfield signings to come in if Adams departs, as seems likely.