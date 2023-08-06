Highlights Leicester City is determined to secure a loan deal for Cesare Casadei from Chelsea, as they look to strengthen their midfield options.

Casadei, a 20-year-old Italian midfielder, impressed during his loan spell at Reading in the Championship last season.

The move to Leicester presents a great opportunity for Casadei to develop his skills in a more possession-oriented team and work under Enzo Maresca, ultimately benefiting all parties involved.

Leicester City will "insist" on Cesare Casadei loan deal from Chelsea as their next signing, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Foxes have been busy in the transfer window so far, having brought in Harry Winks from Tottenham Hotspur, Conor Coady from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Callum Doyle on loan from Manchester City, Mads Hermansen from Brøndby, and Stephy Mavididi from Montpellier.

The news of Cesadei's interest was first revealed by The Telegraph, with Leicester hoping to sign the midfielder on a season-long loan deal.

Enzo Maresca is keen to bring the 20-year-old to the King Power Stadium as he continues to rebuild the first-team squad for a Championship promotion push.

The Italian was Pep Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City, and he has been tasked with the objective of bouncing back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Who is Cesare Casadei?

The Italian midfielder has been with Chelsea for only 12 months, having signed from Inter Milan in a deal worth around £17 million last summer.

The youngster signed a six-year contract that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2028 and then spent the second half of last season out on loan in the Championship with Reading, where he earned plaudits for his performances in the struggling Royals’ side.

The 20-year-old featured 15 times in the league as the club dropped to League One, prompting a number of Championship sides to be keen on signing the midfielder this summer, but Leicester have moved to the front of the queue to bring him to the King Power on a temporary basis.

What's the latest with Casadei's move from Chelsea to Leicester?

Fabrizio Romano has revealed Leicester are pushing hard to complete the deal to reinforce their midfield options, he said: "Leicester will insist in the next hours and days to get the final green light from Chelsea on Cesare Casadei loan deal.

"Italian head coach Enzo Maresca considers Casadei one of the priority targets."

The 20-year-old could become the latest addition at the King Power Stadium, with Leicester said to have faced late competition to his signature from Leeds United, but appear to now be close to winning the race for the Italian.

It's not the only loan deal the Foxes are currently pursuing, with Mike McGrath reporting that both Leicester and Crystal Palace are in discussions over a deal that will see winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi join the Foxes on a temporary basis for the season.

Would Cesare Casadei be a good signing for Leicester City?

The Italian evidently has a lot of potential and showed he is comfortably capable of competing in the Championship last year, with the next stage of his development to play for a stronger, more ball-dominant side.

The step-up to Leicester is a great next step for him to take in his career, and should be a place for him to showcase his true potential on the ball, in a more possession-oriented side.

Working under Maresca will also be a good opportunity to continue his development, which makes this a smart move for all parties, and should see him return to Chelsea with another good experience under his belt at a higher level in the second tier.