Leeds United loanee Weston McKennie will not be remaining at Elland Road next season, following the club's relegation to the Championship.

The USMNT international impressed during the World Cup, earning an initial loan move to the Whites from Italian giants Juventus, with a reported €33million option to buy included in the deal.

It has been claimed that McKennie has "no future" at the Allianz stadium, according to Carlo Garganese of The Italian Football Podcast, who believes McKennie needed the move to Leeds to depart the Old Lady this summer.

McKennie was one of three signings in the January transfer window alongside Max Wober and record signing Georginio Rutter, as Victor Orta and co. looked to improve Leeds’ position in the Premier League.

Following relegation, a host of players are set to depart Leeds, with McKennie one of those already leaving and returning to his parent club later this month.

What's the latest on Weston McKennie?

The Italian football journalist took to twitter to provide an update, and claims that he has no future with the Italian giants, Romano said: "Juventus are prepared to sell/offload all the midfielders who returned from loan deals.

"Arthur Melo, Weston McKennie and Denis Zakaria will be available on the market this summer; they're not in Allegri plans.

"Cuadrado and Alex Sandro, also set to leave."

The Juventus loanee was not a success at Elland Road since his arrival in January despite coming with a strong reputation for the USMNT and with decent pedigree in the Champions League.

The 24-year-old made 20 appearances for Leeds, contributing no goals and one assist. McKennie's permanent deal at Leeds was contingent on Premier League survival.

What next for Leeds loanee Weston McKennie?

It's hard to imagine McKennie's reputation will be in a good place upon his return to Turin, and he could depart for far less than the rumoured fee Leeds were set to pay.

The loan was a bad move for all parties involved, with Juventus now stuck with a player they don't want, but whose stock has nose-dived, meaning they won't maximise any fee for him.

McKennie was dreadful for Leeds and did not give them what they needed at all in midfield, especially in the absence of Tyler Adams.