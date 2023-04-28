Watford are set to land a fee around the £30m mark for Joao Pedro, who is said to be edging closer to a move to Brighton and Hove Albion after they agreed personal terms with the forward.

Pedro, 21, has scored 11 goals and registered four assists in 35 appearances for Watford in the Championship this season.

However, that's not been enough to spark a fight for promotion at Vicarage Road, with Chris Wilder now in-charge and the club drifting towards mid-table.

Joao Pedro to Brighton transfer

News broke last night from Fabrizio Romano that Brighton were on the cusp of signing Pedro from Watford, with "an agreement in principle" for the youngster's services.

With personal terms agreed, Romano has provided a fresh update: "Joao Pedro deal is done since yesterday, not now. It will be official soon, contract being signed with Brighton prepared to unveil their new star."

How much will Joao Pedro cost Brighton?

Providing further details, Romano has revealed that Watford will receive a fee close to £30m for Pedro.

Signing off with his classic line when it comes to transfers, Romano states: "Here we go confirmed."

Joao Pedro contract situation

The reason why Watford are able to bring in a healthy transfer fee for Pedro is his long-term contract.

After a summer saga that almost saw him join Newcastle United in a £30m deal last summer, Pedro committed himself to a five-and-a-half year deal in late September. That agreement takes him through until the end of the 2027/28.

What's Joao Pedro's Premier League record like?

With Watford bouncing between the EFL and Premier League, Pedro has had exposure at both levels.

His EFL numbers stand at a respectable 20 goals and seven assists in 73 appearances, yet his top-flight efforts are less impressive, with three goals in 31 games in the Premier League.

What next for Watford?

Should everything fall into place for Pedro and Brighton, these will be the forward's final weeks as a Watford player.

Wilder's side sit 13th in the table and six points adrift of the top-six with two games remaining. They take on Sunderland at the Stadium of Light and Stoke City at Vicarage Road in their final two games.

Beyond this season, there's a decision to make on who the club's manager is moving into 2023/24, with Wilder only contracted until the summer.