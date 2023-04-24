With Chelsea seeking a new, permanent manager, updates in the last few days appear to have been endless.

Now, this morning, we have yet another, this time from the very reliable Fabrizio Romano.

Romano claims that the Blues will continue talks with former Tottenham Hotspur and PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino this week, with those talks said to be entering crucial stages.

As per Romano, Pochettino is the favourite for the job, with Luis Enrique and Julian Nagelsmann both out of the race to become the club's next boss.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Kompany to Chelsea?

If Pochettino is the favourite, and two names are no longer in the running, it leaves us questioning where Vincent Kompany sits in all of this.

Well, according to Romano, the Belgian continues to be appreciated by those at Stamford Bridge, but, that Pichettino is ahead of him in the race to be named the next Blues boss.

What has been said about Vincent Kompany to Chelsea?

Reports that Kompany was a serious contender for the Chelsea job first started appearing late last week.

Although the previous weekend there had been suggestions that Chelsea were admirers, The Times claimed late last week that the Burnley boss was now considered a surprise contender to actually get the role.

Furthermore, reports over the weekend from The Athletic suggested that Kompany was one of the three names under consideration - Pochettino, Kompany himself, and an unnamed other.

Interestingly, The Athletic's report also detailed two things Chelsea like about Kompany.

One of these was his leadership as a player, and the second being the fact he was coached by Pep Guardiola during his career, with parallels drawn between him and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, who was formerly Guardiola's assistant.

Speaking to talkSPORT at last night's EFL awards, the question was put to Burnley's Vincent Kompany regarding the Spurs and Chelsea links, to which he offered a familiar response.

"No," Kompany responded when asked if he sees the links as flattering, via talkSPORT.

"The only thing I see it as is a wasted question.

"I always feel sorry for the journalist who's asking the question because you're getting nothing."

Kompany added: "I made this decision before even starting the season that I wasn't ever going to get involved in speculation."

"I think the biggest respect you can have for people you're working with is to show that you're completely dedicated to what they've entrusted you to do so I don't want to talk about anything else."