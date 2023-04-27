With Watford destined for another season in the Championship, it was always going to be difficult to hold on to their star players this summer.

Brazilian attacker Joao Pedro is undoubtedly the Hornets' biggest asset, and with the club's number 10 having had another season of development in the second tier, a move away this summer always felt very likely if the club did not get promoted.

Indeed, in recent weeks and months, we have seen a number of transfer links surrounding the 21-year-old, with interest said to be high in both the Premier League and Serie A.

Now, it appears one club have taken a huge step towards luring the Brazilian away from Vicarage Road.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Joao Pedro?

Indeed, that is according to Fabrizio Romano, who has claimed this evening that Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion are closing in on a deal to sign the Brazilian.

Romano claims that there is an agreement in principle over the transfer, with the deal set to be signed soon.

Romano has also stated that personal terms with Joao Pedro have been agreed on a long-term deal, so contract negotiations will not be a stumbling block.

Is Joao Pedro a good signing for Brighton?

This does look like an excellent bit of business for Brighton and Hove Albion.

The club have been highly praised for their excellent recruitment in recent seasons and this transfer, in my opinion, just goes to show that the trend of the club doing good business is set to continue.

Playing either as a number 10 or off the left for Watford this season, the 21-year-old has scored 11 goals and registered four assists in 35 Championship matches this campaign.

Not only is he a great talent now, but he is only going to get better and better, too, and at a club like Brighton, we really could see him shine in the coming years - of that I have no doubt.

How much is Joao Pedro worth?

Of course, losing the Brazilian is a huge blow to Watford, but one that was likely expected given they are set for another season in the Championship.

Presumably, with a deal said to be agreed, the Hornets are happy with whatever deal it is they are receiving, otherwise they would surely hold out for better offers.

With Newcastle said to have made an offer in the region of £30 million last summer, it would be surprising if Watford were to let Joao Pedro go for less this time around.