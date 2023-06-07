Burnley flop Wout Weghorst could be set to leave Turf Moor for pastures new - with Manchester United set to avoid a deal to bring the Dutch striker to Old Trafford.

Weghorst joined Burnley in January 2022 in a £12million deal, with then-Clarets manager Sean Dyche acquiring the striker in a bid to replace departed star Chris Wood. Despite Wood having a mediocre season at Turf Moor by his own standards, Weghorst also failed to stamp his mark in east Lancashire and, with just two goals in 20 Premier League games, that wasn't enough to keep the Clarets up after a six-year Premier League stint.

The Dutchman conducted an interview upon their relegation stating that he wanted to leave ahead of the World Cup, eventually sourcing a loan move to Besiktas - and it worked out for him, with the tall target man scoring two goals against Argentina in Qatar to write his name in tournament folklore. That brought about the advances of Manchester United, with compatriot Erik ten Hag snapping him up. But another torrid spell in England means that the Red Devils won't be signing him on a permanent deal - which has opened other avenues both in England and across the continent, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Where has Wout Weghorst been linked?

Despite what are now two failed spells in England, Romano states that Everton are interested in a deal that would bring Weghorst to Goodison Park.

It would, of course, reunite the giant striker with Sean Dyche, who signed Weghorst for Burnley just under 18 months ago whilst he was manager at Turf Moor. The Toffees have struggled with their striking options throughout his tenure, with main forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin failing to keep himself match-fit for the majority of the second-half of the campaign and Neal Maupay and Ellis Simms hardly pulling up any trees.

Neal Maupay has largely flopped at Everton despite staying up on the final day.

But Weghorst is reportedly not limited to just English interest - with clubs from Spain and Germany, the latter being where he made his career at Vfl Wolfsburg - also supposedly holding an interest in the Burnley man.

What did Fabrizio Romano say about Wout Weghorst's future?

Romano said on his YouTube channel: "At the moment, Manchester United have no intention to proceed in negotiations to keep the player for next season. There are already some clubs interested including Everton, Spanish clubs and German clubs. They are informed on a situation at Burnley.

"Let's see if Burnley will decide to keep the player or to put him on the market. From what I understand, the price tag is going to be close to £10million."

Why do Manchester United not want to sign Wout Weghorst?

The Red Devils seemingly only took Weghorst on a stop-gap loan deal in Ten Hag's first tenure, and it became quite clear from the off that he wasn't up to the standard required for a club that will be competing on all fronts in English football next season.

The giant only scored two goals in his time at Old Trafford, with both of those goals coming outside the Premier League season - one against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup semi-final, and another strike in the round of 16 Europa League clash against Real Betis.

With stars such as Harry Kane linked with a move to the Theatre of Dreams, Weghorst will have tough luck trying to source a move back to United - even if he is a club icon.