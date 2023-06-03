Cody Drameh looks set to be at the centre of a transfer tug-of-war this summer, with Leeds United keen to retain the right-back and Burnley joining Luton Town with an interest in luring him out of Elland Road.

Leeds have been relegated back into the EFL after three seasons in the top-flight and are, currently, without a head coach following Sam Allardyce's exit.

One player with a big question mark over their future is Drameh, who has spent the last six months at Luton on loan.

Will Cody Drameh leave Leeds?

There's certainly a big question mark over whether Leeds can retain Drameh.

The right-back has had two separate loans in the Championship in the last couple of years, impressing for both Cardiff City and Luton, winning promotion last week with the latter.

That's all stemmed from a lack of playing opportunities with Leeds in the Premier League - having featured only four times.

However, with Leeds heading back into the EFL now, Fabrizio Romano has noted how there's "still hope to convince Drameh to stay and get promoted next season" at Elland Road.

The Whites, though, remain without direction at this stage of the summer, with a takeover saga, Director of Football search and head coach pursuit stealing headlines.

Luton want to reunite with Drameh and there's interest from Burnley, according to Romano. It's said that both are "prepared to open talks over the permanent transfer of" the 21-year-old.

How long does Cody Drameh have left on his contract?

Leeds swooped to sign Drameh from Fulham in the summer of 2020 on the back of their promotion to the Premier League. At that point it was confirmed he had signed a four-year deal at Elland Road.

Drameh, then, is into the final 12 months of his deal at Elland Road and, unless the Whites agree a new deal with the young full-back, they are entering the final two transfer windows where they can negotiate a fee for an exit.

Leeds' current right-back options are Luke Ayling and Rasmus Kristensen, who are both still contracted to the club as they head back into the Championship.