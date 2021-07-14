Fabrizio Romano delivers Yannick Bolasie transfer update that could interest Reading and Middlesbrough

Yannick Bolasie has received two offers from Turkey as interest in his services steps up.

The 32-year-old is a free agent this summer after coming to the end of his contract with Everton and moving on from Goodison Park in search of a new challenge.

Two clubs in the Championship were said to be keen on a move for the player, including Middlesbrough where Bolasie scored three and created four more during his 15-game loan spell at the club.

Reading are the other club interested with the Reading Chronicle reporting that Veljko Paunovic’s side had made an offer for the player.

However it seems that the duo are facing significant competition to strike a deal with interest building across the continent.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the 32-year-old is attracting substantial interest from Turkey, but is making a move to one of Europe’s top leagues a priority with the forward having a further three offers on the table.

Yannick Bolasie received two official proposals from Adana Demirspor and Rizespor to join Turkish league this summer as free agent. 🇹🇷 #transfers But as of today, Bolasie’s priority has always been the European top leagues where he has more than three offers. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2021

The verdict

Yannick Bolasie is clearly not short of suitors this summer.

After a tricky couple of years with Everton the 32-year-old really showed his quality again during his loan spell with Middlesbrough.

It’s no surprise that the Teessiders and Reading have been interested in a move for the player, but signing the 32-year-old was always going to be a tricky task given his undoubted pedigree.

There’s nothing to say that he won’t end up in the Championship next term, but with interest building around Europe it seems like a deal is getting harder and harder to pull off for these clubs.