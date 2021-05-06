Fabrizio Romano delivers Max Aarons transfer update that will surely worry Everton, Man United and Tottenham

Max Aarons is the subject of fresh interest after Fabrizio Romano confirmed that ‘new clubs are joining the race’ for his signature.

The Norwich City star has enjoyed a wonderful season in which he’s played a crucial role in helping the Canaries to secure automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

As a result, the 21-year-old is reportedly attracting a significant amount of interest with Everton and Manchester United are both said to be keen, while West Ham United are also said to be interested in a move.

It’s claimed that Norwich would be open to selling the player as a way of funding potential new arrivals, however it’s thought that any offer would need to be in excess of £30million to convince Daniel Farke’s side to let him go.

Whether Everton, Man United or West Ham will see fit to make that move remains to be seen, but according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, it seems that interest is building in the full-back.

Everton are planning to sign a centre-back in the summer. Araujo is highly appreciated but Barcelona will *not* sell him. No talks for Demiral, he’s not even a target. 🔵 #EFC Max Aarons update: new clubs are joining the race. Everton are now looking for other players. 🚨 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 5, 2021

Taking to Twitter, Romano said: “Max Aarons update: new clubs are joining the race. Everton are now looking for other players.”

The verdict

It’s going to be a very interesting summer for Max Aarons.

The Norwich City man is arguably the hottest property outside of the Premier League right now and so it’s no surprise that he’s attracting such interest.

It remains to be seen who will win the race for his signature, but with clubs still entering the race, it could be a while before a decision is made.