Bournemouth are preparing a second bid for Bristol City star Alex Scott after seeing their initial £15 million offer rejected, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The 20-year-old is said to be a top midfield target for the Cherries, who are aware of the competition they face from "several UK clubs".

Earlier this week, Romano reported that Bournemouth have had an initial bid for Scott rejected.

That offer is said to have been £15 million plus add-ons but did not meet the Championship clubs valuation.

Now, Romano has provided a fresh update and revealed that the Cherries are readying a second bid for their "top target in midfield".

It is said that new offer will be submitted soon by the South Coast club, who are aware that they face competition from several UK clubs.

Among those are West Ham United, who have been strongly linked.

What is Alex Scott worth?

As Football League World exclusively revealed earlier this summer, the Robins are standing firm by their £25 million valuation of Scott.

That price has put a number of suitors off already - with the likes of Brighton and Wolves believed to be out of the race for him at that price.

When is Alex Scott out of contract at Bristol City?

City are comfortable standing strong in negotiations for the midfielder due as his contract at Ashton Gate is set to run until 2025.

Scott was given a four-year deal in 2021 and Robins owner Steve Lansdown has previously revealed that a new contract has been offered - though it would be a surprise if the player signed it given the interest from Premier League clubs.

Nigel Pearson on Alex Scott

City boss Nigel Pearson told Bristol Live at the end of June that he is planning for next season with the expectation that the midfielder will still be at the South West club.

He explained: “I expect him to be here, and he’ll be here. That’s how I approach the situation.

“When you’ve got players who are potentially on clubs' wishlists, I think that’s a very positive thing for us because we’ve got good players and he won’t be the only one. We’ve got a number of players who I think would be attractive to many clubs. Them being available, we’re not in a hurry to sign anybody, that’s the bottom line.

“I think there is always going to be speculation about somebody with his amount of talent, and we know a number of Premier League clubs have been monitoring him, so what?

"No one has yet put a bid in, and in all honesty, if they do, I’m a football manager, that’s up to the powers that be here to make that decision as to whether it’s an acceptable deal or not.

“Even then I think our owners are very keen for us to try and keep our best players because if we have a successful season and get promoted we’ve got a much better chance of keeping our best players.

“You can’t ever rule anything in or out, and I don’t wake up every day thinking about things like that. For me, all I need to know when something happens, apart from that, he’s our player, he’s here, and I’m looking forward to him playing for us again this season, simple as that.”