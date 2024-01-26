Despite their continued off-field issues thanks to absent owner Guochuan Lai, West Bromwich Albion are battling for promotion back to the Premier League and currently find themselves embroiled in a battle for a play-off place.

There is no real money for head coach Carlos Corberan to spend, and that was evident in the summer when not a single penny was spent on transfers, but this month the Baggies have banked a fee on Taylor Gardner-Hickman's sale to Bristol City.

That is likely going towards the running costs of the club, but Andreas Weimann came the other way from Ashton Gate on loan - Albion won't stop there though in a bid to add something else to their attack for the rest of the 2023-24 campaign.

Marshall set to join West Brom from West Ham

And that is because West Brom are set to bolster their attacking unit with the signing of West Ham United prospect Callum Marshall on a loan deal until the end of the season.

That is according to a report from Fabrizio Romano, who claims that the 19-year-old is set to commit his future to the Hammers with a contract until the summer of 2027, with his current deal expiring in June this year.

And once that has been signed and sealed, the Northern Ireland international - with three caps to his name - will then head to The Hawthorns for the rest of the 2023-24 season, in a move that will hand the teenager his first real taste of senior club football.

Albion lost Brighton loanee Jeremy Sarmiento at the start of January after he was recalled by the Seagulls and subsequently sent out on loan to Ipswich Town, and Marshall is set to add competition in all the attacking areas of Corberan's side, with long-term injuries to Josh Maja and Matt Phillips keeping the Spaniard's options relatively slim.

Despite West Ham's lack of striker options this season, Marshall has not really been given a chance by David Moyes despite his electric form for the club's under-21's.

Arriving from Linfield in Northern Ireland in January 2022, Marshall scored nine under-18's goals for the Hammers in his first 16 games, and then in the 2022-23 season he banged in 21 goals in 35 appearances in all competitions in mainly the 18's, but also the under-21's too.

Callum Marshall's West Ham United Stats Competition Appearances Goals Assists Under 18's Premier League 32 25 4 Premier League 2 (Under 21's) 21 17 4 FA Youth Cup 6 4 1 EFL Trophy 6 3 2 FA Cup 1 0 0 Stats Correct As Of January 26, 2024 - As Per Transfermarkt

And even though he has scored 19 goals in just 14 under-21 matches for West Ham this season, Marshall only made his debut in the FA Cup third round replay defeat at Bristol City last week, where he came off the bench for a late cameo against the Robins.

Marshall is a risk but West Brom could have a gem on their hands

With no real senior football under his belt, despite the fact he's already been capped three times for Northern Ireland, Marshall is an exciting talent that just hasn't had his chance yet with the Hammers.

However, despite his slight build, the left-footed maestro could find himself getting a lot of service from the likes of John Swift and Jed Wallace, and that could see him get a good goal return.

If Carlos Corberan is wanting Marshall as a striker, then he is initially going to find it hard to get in in-front of Brandon Thomas-Asante, but another minor injury to Daryl Dike could see him get a chance right away.

West Ham clearly think of Marshall highly, and he could be what is needed for West Brom to have a big say in qualifying for the play-offs.