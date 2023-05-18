Sunderland are set to steal a march on their Championship rivals with the signing of Jobe Bellingham from Birmingham City.

According to reporter Fabrizio Romano, the Black Cats have agreed a £3 million deal with the Blues for the signature of 17-year-old Bellingham, who is the younger brother of England international midfielder Jude.

Jobe, who was spotted at the Stadium of Light to watch the club's first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final against Luton Town, will undergo medical tests in the near future in order to complete his switch to Wearside.

Bellingham, who has been capped six times for England's under-18's, made his senior Birmingham debut in January 2022 at the age of 16 in an FA Cup clash against Plymouth Argyle and turned professional on his 17th birthday in September, signing a contract for an undisclosed length of time.

Under John Eustace in the 2022-23 season, Bellingham appeared 23 times in all competitions for Birmingham, with all but six of those outings coming from the bench, and he's yet to score his first professional goal at club level.

Why is Jobe Bellingham joining Sunderland?

On the face of it, it may seem strange that Bellingham is swapping one Championship club for another.

However, the Bellingham family have a close relationship with Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and their head of individual player development Mike Dodds, who have both worked at Birmingham's academy in the past.

The duo were crucial to the early development of Jude Bellingham and those closest to Jobe clearly believe that the Stadium of Light is the best place for him to develop.

And with Sunderland's recent move to start recruiting top young talents from not just England but across Europe and even the world for modest prices, Bellingham fits in with their new transfer structure and has Championship experience already to go into their first-team squad for 2023-24.

Will Jobe Bellingham be a good signing for Sunderland?

For a £3 million outlay, it's a smart move by the Black Cats to get Bellingham to the club considering he could develop into a top talent.

Of course by this stage his older brother Jude was moving to Borussia Dortmund and was set to play regularly in the Bundesliga - that suggests that Jobe is quite a way behind him in terms of development but the potential is there for all to see.

Putting aside the relationship the Bellingham family have with Speakman and Dodds, Sunderland have got young players such as Jack Clarke, Pierre Ekwah, Dan Neil and Dennis Cirkin as regulars in their starting 11 and Bellingham fits into their model - whether he becomes a fully-fledged starter straight away remains to be seen but it's a smart business move from the club to get this deal done.