Highlights Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Glen Kamara's medical with Leeds United will take place on Thursday afternoon, signaling progress in the club's pursuit of the midfielder.

Leeds is set to sign Kamara for a fee of around £5.5m, after fending off interest from other Championship clubs.

The addition of Kamara, along with another potential signing of Ilia Gruev, will provide Leeds with much-needed experience and quality in their midfield department.

Leeds United's pursuit of Rangers' Finnish midfielder Glen Kamara has taken another step closer to its conclusion, as transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the midfielder's medical with his new club will take place on Thursday afternoon.

It was reported last week by the Scottish Sun that a fee in the region of £5.5m would be accepted by the Light Blues as Leeds ramped up their interest in the central midfield player, having fended off interest from fellow Championship outfits Coventry City and Middlesbrough.

"Here we go" - Romano gives green light

As previously mentioned, Romano has given the go ahead for the deal to all but be officially signed off as the transfer deadline looms ever closer.

"Glen Kamara from Rangers to Leeds, deal agreed and here we go - player on his way to undergo medical tests later today.

"Medical booked in the afternoon as deal agreed between clubs and on player side." He added.

Kamara will add much needed experience and further quality to this Leeds midfield, with Daniel Farke seeing a number of players in the Fin's position depart the club, such as Marc Roca, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams and Adam Forshaw. The German has had to utilise the likes of 17-year-old Archie Gray in the centre of the park so far this season, and whilst impressing he remains very raw at this stage of his career.

The 27-year-old Arsenal academy graduate has featured 193 times for Rangers since joining from Dundee back in January 2019, and was a regular in their 55th SPFL success in the 2020/21 season. However, he has found his game time limited since the arrival of Michael Beale. He has also featured 52 times for his country.

He will be Leeds' seventh summer addition so far, meanwhile the club look to further address their numbers in the midfield department.

Another central midfielder who looks set to follow Kamara through the Elland Road doors is Werder Bremen's Ilia Gruev, and an update has also been made on this particular transfer saga.

Phil Hay reports on the Athletic (11:03am , 31/08/23) that Gruev is set to undergo his medical with the club before completing the deal

"Ilia Gruev is set to undergo a medical at Leeds United ahead of a move from Werder Bremen for a fee in the region of £5million.

"The 23-year-old central midfielder is understood to have travelled to England and is expected to complete his move in the next 24 hours." Hay continued.

The Bulgarian midfielder has been at Werder Bremen since joining the club's academy in the summer of 2015, but didn't make his senior debut for 'Die Werderaner' until December 2020 in a DFB-Pokal tie against Hannover 96 in a 3-0 victory.

Since then, Gruev has featured a further 60 times for the club, helping them regain their Bundesliga status in the 2021/22 campaign, before featuring in 31 of the 34 league outings last season as Bremen consolidated back in the German top flight.

Both he and Kamara will prove to be astute additions for Leeds, who will hope to kick on following their first victory of the season last weekend at Ipswich Town.