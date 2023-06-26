Manchester United have swooped to sign highly-rated young Watford defender Harry Amass, it has emerged.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that the Red Devils are now set to sign the English full-back, with a deal almost done.

Romano reveals that the 16-year-old is set to put pen to paper on a four-year contract at Old Trafford.

The deal is set to be signed and completed this week.

Of course, the above does not come completely out of the blue, with Manchester United having been linked with Amass earlier this season.

Back in April, for example, TEAMtalk reported that United were hopeful of completing a double deal for two of Watford's young stars, one of which was Amass.

At that time, Chelsea, Arsenal and West Ham were also reported to be keen.

Erik ten Hag was eyeing a double Watford transfer swoop.

The other player United were hoping to land was former Hornets winger Adrian Blake.

Blake, though, recently moved abroad, signing for Dutch side FC Utrecht.

Who is Harry Amass?

Given he is at such an early stage in his career and development, very little is known about Harry Amass just yet.

In fact, having only turned 16 back in March, the young defender has not even made his debut for Watford, and will not do so now that he has signed for Manchester United.

Amass, though, has trained with the first-team squad at Vicarage Road, and as well as featuring for the club's youth side in the prestigious FA Youth Cup, he made the bench for the FA Cup proper back in January when the club were facing an injury crisis.

The young left-back is also an England youth international, and he recently won silverware with the three-Lions' under-16 side in February when he was still just 15.

Reflecting on his time on the Watford bench above, Amass told the Watford FC website previously: "The first-team experience was surreal,”

“You’re playing with footballers you see on TV!

"I had a couple of training sessions with them and got used to it, and being on the bench and seeing the fans was really good.”

How much will Harry Amass cost Man Utd?

Man Utd will pay Watford a compensation fee for the 16-year-old's signature under the Elite Player Performance Plan.

The amount of compensation due remains to be seen.