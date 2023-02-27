Fabrizio Romano confirms Man United transfer deal is agreed for EFL wonderkid

Manchester United have now signed Cardiff City starlet Gabriele Biancheri, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The 16-year-old forward confirmed over a week ago that he had left the Bluebirds after being with the South Wales club for nine years, with his switch to United expected to be confirmed soon afterwards.

Romano reported on February 18 that the Red Devils had fended off competition from other top English clubs to secure the services of Biancheri, who is a Wales youth international at under-17 level, and he would sign a four-year contract at Old Trafford.

The deal now looks to be all signed and sealed, with Biancheri’s agency publishing photos of the teenager in a United kit.

Chelsea were keen to sign Biancheri over the summer when he was just 15, but nothing came of it as the Welshman went on to score 17 times for Cardiff’s youth teams over the course of the current campaign.

Despite his young age, Biancheri made his debut for City’s under-21’s earlier in the season, coming off the bench against Wolves and scoring on his debut.

The Verdict

Whilst Cardiff will have wanted Biancheri to come through and be a part of the senior squad in a few years time, much like Aaron Ramsey and Joe Ledley did, they were powerless to stop the move to United going through.

Biancheri will not even have been on scholarship terms with the club until next season due to his age, so it will only be minimal compensation and perhaps add-ons going to the Bluebirds, although the actual finances are not known at this point.

He must be a special talent though for United to make the effort to pounce for his services, but like many other big clubs their youth ranks are so big that naturally only a few are actually going to make the grade at Old Trafford in the end.

With Biancheri signed up for at least the next four years, he must make an immediate impact if he is going to create an impression, and you’d imagine he will get the chances for the under-18’s in the near future.