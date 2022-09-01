Fabrizio Romano confirms Man United player is closing in on exit with Championship club to seal deal

Man United player Tahith Chong could soon seal a permanent switch away from the club, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that the player is now heading to Birmingham for a medical.

The Blues have been eager to bring the forward back to the club ever since his loan move last season and he could now seal a more permanent move to the side for the 2022/23 campaign.

He was a mainstay in the Birmingham first-team last year during his time there and played in a total of 20 Championship games with one goal and two assists. He impressed for the club and looked bright when on the field but an injury curtailed his deal.

It meant the forward was limited in terms of the games he could play for the side and his loan spell was ended rather abruptly. Now that the player has recovered from that setback though, he has now been available on a permanent transfer this window.

It means the Blues have been able to bring the 22-year-old back to St Andrew’s on a full-time basis – and if he completes his medical, which is now booked in, it seems as though a deal will go ahead for the Man United man.

As part of the deal, Chong too will be taking a pay cut – and it means he must be keen to tie down regular football elsewhere then rather than to stay at Old Trafford and have to make do with a few minutes here and there for the Red Devils.

Chong then could leave United having played just five times in the Premier League for the side.

The Verdict

Tahith Chong signing for Birmingham on a permanent basis is an excellent piece of business and the club have to be commended for it.

Having spent the last few seasons out on various loan deals, he’s been unable to nail down a regular starting berth and just as he has been able to get settled somewhere, he’s had to up sticks and move again. Last year with the Blues though looked like his best campaign as a player yet.

Granted, the player does have some injury issues now but the forward can still be a very good option for the Blues. He’s proven he can be a solid option in the Championship and is familiar with how things work at St Andrew’s too, so all of that should stand him in good stead now.

Considering that the forward is still only young too, it means that the potential is there for him to get even better too – and they could make a lot on him from a resale in another transfer window.