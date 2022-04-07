Fabrizio Romano confirms major Liverpool transfer breakthrough involving Fabio Carvalho

Liverpool have completed the deal to sign Fabio Carvalho in a deal that could be worth over £7.5m.

Excl: Fabio Carvalho to Liverpool, here we go. Done deal. Medical already completed with Fulham permission. 5 million fee plus 2.7m add ons, sell-on clause included. Contract until 2027. 🔴🇵🇹 #LFC NO plan to loan him back. Announcement in May. More: https://t.co/2HjY2Sly2H pic.twitter.com/Wd2EOYYqqm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 7, 2022

The Premier League side had expected to bring the playmaker to the club in January, but the paperwork was not sorted before the deadline.

However, Jurgen Klopp’s side were always going to go back in for Carvalho and reporter Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that all parties have come to an agreement, with the 19-year-old signing a contract at Anfield until the summer of 2027.

The Portugal U21 international has been outstanding for Marco Silva’s side this season, featuring in 29 games, scoring seven goals and registering the same number of assists to help the team to top of the table.

Carvalho played the full 90 minutes as the Cottagers beat Middlesbrough away from home last night, which leaves them 17 points clear of third place, with automatic promotion now a matter of time.

The verdict

This is a great bit of business for Liverpool because anyone who has seen Carvalho play this season will recognise that he is a brilliant player.

The deal not happening in January would’ve been a slight concern for those at the Reds, but it seems that the player has always had his heart set on moving to Liverpool, which is going to happen.

It’s a shame for Fulham to lose such a talent but the chance to move to one of the top clubs in the world was always going to appeal to Carvalho and he is likely to leave having starred in taking the Londoners back to the top-flight.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.