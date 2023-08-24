Leicester City couldn't have asked for a better start to life in the Championship so far, with three wins in as many matches seeing them joint-top of the standings.

The performances haven't been perfect for the Foxes as new head coach Enzo Maresca brings his new methods and system to the club, but the results on the board so far cannot be argued with.

It is expected that Leicester will splash the cash in the final week of the transfer window, with wingers Yunus Akgun and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku both linked with switches to the King Power Stadium, whilst there will more than likely also be departures from Maresca's first-team squad.

However, it isn't just Maresca's senior players that could be securing moves to top flight clubs following Leicester's relegation.

City have a Category 1 academy system but despite that, even they are vulnerable to losing their top rising talents to the more rich and powerful of the Premier League.

And after a pursuit that has lasted many weeks, it looks as though Liverpool have finally snagged away one of the Foxes' biggest prospects as journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the Reds have added midfielder Trey Nyoni to their ranks from City.

The Liverpool Echo have revealed that Nyoni will go into the club's under-18's side for the 2023-24 season, with This Is Anfield claiming that a significant undisclosed sum has been paid to Leicester for the 16-year-old's services.

Nyoni is not the first EFL player that the Reds have taken to their academy in recent times either, with Hull City also feeling the effects of a Liverpool approach when they snagged goalkeeper Kornel Misciur from the Tigers in March.

Who is Trey Nyoni?

Born in England but eligible to also represent Zimbabwe, Nyoni is an England under-16 international who broke into the Leicester under-18's last season despite only being 15 years of age for the entirety of the 2022-23 campaign.

Playing 13 times in the under-18's Premier League, Nyoni scored twice and played most of his football through the middle of the park as a central midfielder or in the number 10 role.

Nyoni was also named in an under-21's matchday squad for Leicester back in February against Wolves, although he never made it onto the pitch for that particular match.

Leicester fans will not get to see Nyoni develop at their own club though as one of English football's superpowers have snagged the midfielder away from them at such a young age.

What have Leicester said about Trey Nyoni?

Not much has been said by Leicester in the public domain when it comes to Nyoni's performances at youth level, but City's under-18's manager Adam Barradell praised the young midfielder in March following a victory over Brighton & Hove Albion.

“Also, it's really good to see Trey get on the scoresheet with a great individual goal," Barradell told Leicester's official website.

"He moved into the Under-18s squad just before Christmas and he’s getting to grips with Under-18s football.

"He’s a young boy and he’s had a good impact on the group which is pleasing to see.”