Fabrizio Romano confirms Leeds United manager news which will be of interest to Watford supporters

Leeds United are in discussions with former Watford head coach Javi Gracia over their current managerial vacancy.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano who this afternoon confirmed that the club are in talks with the Spaniard over him potentially becoming their new manager.

As per Romano, the 52-year-old is a serious candidate to be named Jesse Marsch’s permanent successor.

Leeds will reportedly make a final decision soon on who their next hire will be, with two names on their final shortlist.

Fans of football in England may be aware of Gracia from his time working at Watford between 2018 and 2019.

The Spaniard was a hugely popular figure at Vicarage Road amongst supporters, and remained so even after he was eventually sacked in September 2019.

That is largely due to the fact that during his 20 months at the club, Gracia not only endeared himself to the supporters, but also had great success on the pitch.

Indeed, after taking over in January 2018 when Marco Silva’s flirtation with Everton had threatened to derail Watford’s season, Gracia steadied the ship, going on to achieve a 14th place finish.

It was in 2018/19, though, that Gracia enjoyed his best season in charge at Vicarage Road.

That year, the Hornets were in the race for Europa League football, eventually falling short and finishing 11th – their best finish in the Premier League era.

Not only that, but Gracia also led the Hornets to the FA Cup final that same season, with his side falling short only against the might of Man City at Wembley.

Gracia would eventually go on to be sacked the following season after a difficult start to the campaign.

The Verdict

To this day there are still Watford fans that believe getting rid of Javi Gracia when the club did was a mistake.

Indeed, it did not prevent them from being relegated and given the success he had and the way he endeared himself to supporters, many felt he had credit in the bank – and plenty of it.

Watford fans then would certainly be watching eagerly if indeed he were to be appointed by Leeds United.

Given that the Whites have seemingly been turned down by many of their favoured options, a move for Gracia may not be a bad one indeed.