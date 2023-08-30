Highlights Leeds United are set to sign Djed Spence from Spurs as a replacement for Cody Drameh, who is expected to leave the club before the transfer deadline.

Drameh's departure clears the path for Spence's arrival, as Leeds boss Daniel Farke wants to address the right-back position.

It is unlikely that Leeds will receive a significant fee for Drameh, as his contract is nearing its end and the club's position has been weakened by Spence's arrival.

Cody Drameh is set to leave Leeds United before Friday night’s transfer deadline, with the club poised to finalise the signing of Djed Spence from Spurs as his replacement.

Leeds United to sign Djed Spence

The right-back area appeared a strong department for the Whites, with captain Luke Ayling having started the season in that role. Plus, Drameh was highly-rated, after very successful loan spells with Cardiff and Luton in the past 18 months, with the youngster helping the Hatters to promotion.

However, boss Daniel Farke tried to bring in Max Aarons from Norwich, but Bournemouth beat Leeds to his signature at the last minute.

So, it’s an area that the German wants to address, and it was confirmed on Tuesday that Spence has passed a medical, with Leeds poised to bring him in from Spurs for a £1m loan fee.

What does that mean for Cody Drameh?

Unsurprisingly, Spence’s arrival means that Leeds will look to move a right-back on, and journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Drameh is set to leave before the deadline, which is at 11pm on Friday.

“Djed Spence completes medical tests at Leeds United, loan move from Spurs set to be signed. Leeds will allow Cody Drameh to leave on loan or permanent transfer. Drameh won’t accept a new deal and the arrival of Djed Spence clears the path for his move away.”

It’s a shame for all parties that Drameh hasn’t been able to kick-on as many would’ve hoped at Elland Road, as he earnt huge plaudits when out on loan in the Championship previously.

But, he hasn’t always impressed for Leeds, and he was subbed against Ipswich at half-time on Saturday, despite only coming on as a sub in the first-half. So, a move could be the right move for all parties.

What sort of fee will Leeds get for Cody Drameh?

It’s surprising that the update states Drameh could leave on loan, as he has entered the final 12 months of his contract, so unless he signs an extension, which it’s stated won’t happen, then he would be able to leave as his contract ends.

Given his age, Leeds would be entitled to compensation, but it’s unlikely to be the fee that the club would want. With that in mind, it seems inevitable that Drameh will leave on a permanent basis before the deadline.

It’s difficult to guess what sort of fee he would command, as Leeds’ position has been weakened by Spence’s arrival, along with Drameh’s contract situation. But, it’s safe to say it won’t be a significant sum.

Leeds United summer transfer plans

There’s a lot of activity to take place involving Leeds in the next few days, with Farke keen to strengthen his squad, so several additions are on the cards.

Some more departures beyond Drameh can’t be ruled out either, as a host of Leeds players have been linked with a move away. Ultimately, these things move very quickly, and the recruitment team must ensure they’re ready to act if key players do depart.

Leeds are back in action at home to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.