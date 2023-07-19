Leeds United are interested in signing PSG midfielder Edouard Michut, who spent the previous season on loan with Sunderland.

Who is Edouard Michut?

The 20-year-old has come through the ranks of the French champions, and he has actually made eight appearances for the PSG first-team over the years. However, he obviously wasn’t a regular, so it was decided that a loan move would be the best step for Michut, who joined Sunderland 12 months ago.

After a slow start, Michut managed to force his way into Tony Mowbray’s side, and he would feature 25 times as the Black Cats reached the play-offs, but they would ultimately lose to Luton Town over two legs.

Part of the initial loan agreement saw Sunderland have the option to make the move permanent, but that didn’t happen, with Michut later claiming he turned down the chance to stay at the Stadium of Light.

Now back in Paris, Michut was always likely to be on the move again this summer, and journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Leeds are battling for his signature, although they do face competition.

“Leeds United are among several clubs interested in Edouard Michut from Paris Saint-Germain. Deal will depend on conditions decided by PSG in the coming days.”

Leeds keen on Edouard Michut

Even with the arrival of Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea for an initial £7m, it’s clear that Daniel Farke needs to bring in more midfielders this summer.

There are doubts about the future of the influential Tyler Adams, whilst Adam Forshaw is weighing up offers from abroad, so Leeds will be short on numbers in that department, even if Darko Gyabi could step up.

So, Michut would be a smart addition, and his technical ability should ensure he adapts effortlessly into the football that Farke will want from his team.

Of course, he’s only 20, so there would need to be patience with the player, as he was by no means the finished article with Sunderland, who recognised that he had areas of his game that must improve. But, he does have quality, which is why he has been in the PSG squad over the years as well.

How much would Leeds need to pay for Edouard Michut?

Whilst no fee was mentioned by Romano here, it has been stated in the past that Sunderland would need to stump up around £2.5m to get a deal done for the French youth international.

With that option not taken, Leeds would need to negotiate with PSG over the terms, and the fact that there is rival interest in the player could drive the price up. But, you wouldn’t expect it to go too much beyond the agreement that Sunderland had with the club.

Clearly, that’s an amount that Leeds will be able to afford with ease, and it could turn out to be a shrewd bit of business for the Yorkshire outfit if they can get it sorted.

Farke’s side begin their Championship season with a home game against Cardiff City on August 6.