Highlights Hull City have agreed a deal to sign Dutch striker Noah Ohio on loan from Standard Liege until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old has previously played for clubs such as Manchester United, Manchester City, and RB Leipzig as an academy player.

The signing of Ohio is part of Hull City's efforts to strengthen their squad during the January transfer window as they aim for a playoff spot in the Championship.

Hull City have agreed a deal with Standard Liege to bring striker Noah Ohio to the club on loan for the remainder of the season.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who confirmed the news via Twitter this evening.

Hull City agree Noah Ohio deal

According to the Italian journalist, an agreement between the Tigers and the Belgian club was reached today.

Romano also outlines the structure of the deal, too, explaining that Ohio will head to Hull on loan until June, with the Tigers have no option to make his stay permanent included.

The Dutch youngster is now set for a medical with Hull next week, hence no official confirmation just yet. However, Romano states that the deal is "100% done".

Romano's tweet came after Liege-based journalist Kevin Sauvage broke the story.

Who is Noah Ohio?

As touched upon above, Noah Ohio is a 21-year-old Dutch striker currently playing his football for Standard Liege in Belgium.

He has not always been at the club, though.

Ohio was actually on the books at the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and RB Leipzig to start his career, with his first experience of senior football coming out on loan.

In 2021, for example, he joined Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem, making four appearances for the club.

For the 2021/22 campaign, Ohio then joined Austria Vienna, where he went on to appear 31 times, scoring six goals and registering two assists.

Related Hull City closing in on £4 million deal for 12-cap Turkish international Hull City have reached an agreement to make another January transfer to add to their midfield options

In 2022, Ohio then made the permanent move to Standard Liege, where he remains to this day.

So far, he has made a total of appearances for the Belgian side, scoring six goals and registering five assists.

Aside from his club career history, one interesting fact about Ohio is that he has represented both England and The Netherlands at youth international level. Having appeared in four age groups for the Netherlands, though, his commitment to them seems clear at this stage.

Hull City continue to strengthen

With a deal for Ohio reportedly agreed, it represents yet another signing for Hull City during the January transfer window, and another potentially exciting option for the side.

So far this month, Billy Sharp, Fabio Carvalho, and Ivor Pandur have arrived, and news of a potential fourth arrival will certainly excite Tigers' supporters given their current league position.

At present, for example, the club are well within the pack chasing down a play-off spot, just one point behind Coventry City in sixth, and three behind West Brom in fifth.

Indeed, it will certainly be interesting to see if the club's new additions, including Ohio, can get them across the line.