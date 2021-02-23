Fabrizio Romano confirms Everton’s transfer stance on EFL star attracting high-profile interest

Everton are firmly in the race to sign Max Aarons from Norwich City, as they look to sign a right-back in the summer window.

The 21-year-old has emerged as one of the brightest talents in English football in his position, after starring for the Canaries in the Championship this season, helping them to the top of the table.

As a result, Aarons is a man in demand, with key figures at Carrow Road already acknowledging that it’s inevitable he will depart.

Manchester United and Bayern Munich are known to be keeping tabs on the player, with the Bavarian giants quoted up to £35m for the England U21 international.

However, there is further interest in the defender, with reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano confirming Everton are monitoring the player, and he suggested it could be a saga that plays out in the summer.

“Everton are interested in Max Aarons as potential target for the next transfer window. He’s in the list, as Ancelotti is looking for a new right-back. It’s gonna be a long race: Bayern Münich have already opened talks with Norwich to sign Aarons, Man Utd scouted him too.”

The Toffees have already had great success buying from Norwich, with Ben Godfrey starring for Ancelotti’s side.

The verdict

The majority of Norwich fans will have resigned themselves to losing Aarons in the summer, and it’s clear that he has the ability to play for clubs competing in Europe.

So, even with promotion, an exit seems inevitable, but the Canaries will appreciate Aarons’ loyalty in staying following relegation, and how he has performed this season.

Of course, his only focus right now will be taking Norwich back to the Premier League, and it’s going well so far.

