Chelsea may not be doing all that well in the Premier League this season as they sit in 12th position with just a few games left of the 2022-23 season, but they are still an attractive proposition for senior and youth players alike.

The Blues have splashed the cash massively under new owner Todd Boehly, but it is not just the first-team ranks that they are looking to strengthen - it's their development teams as well.

And they have bolstered their under-21's squad once more from another English club before the transfer window even opens by agreeing a deal for Norwich City's Alex Matos.

What deal have Chelsea struck for Alex Matos?

According to Fabrizio Romano, Matos has signed the contracts to become an official Chelsea player, and the Premier League club will land him for absolutely no up-front transfer fee whatsoever, but there will be add-ons in the deal which could be triggered by certain factors which the Canaries would benefit from financially.

The contract of Matos at Norwich was set to expire this summer, and with no new deal agreed with the 18-year-old he was free to negotiate with other clubs, which is exactly what he has done.

Having impressed on a trial basis for Chelsea's under-21's, Matos will now link up with the Londoners on a full-time basis.

How has Alex Matos done for Norwich City?

Matos hasn't made a breakthrough into the senior setup at Carrow Road, but he has been performing on a consistent basis this season for both the under-18's and under-21's.

The teenager has mainly played in midfield during his eight under-18's Premier League matches in 2022-23, but he has proven to be more versatile for the under-21's, having also played on the wing and at right-back.

His last appearance in a Canaries shirt came in a 4-1 defeat in March against West Ham's under-18's, following which he commenced his spell on trial with Chelsea.

How will Alex Matos do at Chelsea?

It's obviously hard to say how well Matos will do as it's a big step up from Norwich to Chelsea, even at developmental level, but they clearly see something in him to bring him on board.

A lot of Chelsea youngsters tend to get lost in the shuffle though and chances in the first-team are very slim indeed, although Lewis Hall at the age of 18 has managed to bag some senior minutes at times this season.

It may take a few loan spells away from Stamford Bridge and Cobham to really see the full extent of how talented Matos is, but he will be hoping to develop over the next few years and get a chance in the first-team.