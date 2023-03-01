Fabrizio Romano confirms Chelsea accept transfer bid for midfielder, personal terms agreed as player heads for EFL club

Premier League giants Chelsea are now set to accept Hull City‘s permanent transfer offer for midfielder Xavier Simons, according to reputable journalist Fabrizio Romano.

It was claimed by the Italian on Tuesday night that the Tigers were closing in on a full-time deal for Simons, with personal terms already agreed to keep him in East Riding of Yorkshire on a long-term basis.

Chelsea are now poised to give the green light to the move, and it is a deal which will include a sell-on clause, entitling the Blues to a slice of any profit made on a potential sale down the line by City.

The 20-year-old, who is an England youth international at four different age groups, made his senior Chelsea debut last season when starting in the EFL Cup in December 2021 against Brentford – the team he left in 2016 to move to Stamford Bridge.

Simons joined Hull on loan on deadline day of the summer transfer window in September 2022, but has barely featured for the club with just three appearances in all competitions going into the month of February.

Despite that, Simons was finally handed his first league start almost two weeks ago against Preston North End and looks set to be a key part of Liam Rosenior’s squad – both in the short and long-term.

The Verdict

It has been somewhat of a tough start to Simons’ stint at Hull, but he finally looks to be finding his feet.

For whatever reason, the youngster was not given much of a chance under Shota Arveladze and it took a while for Liam Rosenior to really utilise him, but there is strong competition in the middle of the park for starts.

Jean Michael Seri’s injury though, as unfortunate as it is, has been a blessing for Simons, who is finally starting to show what he can do and proving just why Hull were so keen to push through a permanent transfer before the January window slammed shut.

Now though, it appears that a deal has been reached between all parties, so Simons can now focus and try to do his best for Hull and with or without them, his aim will be to play for a Premier League club once again in the future.