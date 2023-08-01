Highlights Manchester United is prioritizing a move for Sofyan Amrabat over Roméo Lavia once player sales are achieved.

Fred is expected to leave the club, opening the door for a new midfielder to come in.

While there has been interest in Roméo Lavia, Man United is currently focusing on Amrabat and there are no concrete negotiations or bids for Lavia at the moment.

Manchester United’s stance involving the transfer chase of Roméo Lavia has been revealed.

Fabrizio Romano has clarified the position of the Premier League side, who were linked with the Southampton player earlier in the summer.

Erik ten Hag is hoping to add another midfielder to his ranks before the 1 September deadline in a few weeks.

However, the Red Devils are planning to focus on player sales before making any moves for a new signing, having already brought the likes of Mason Mount and Andre Onana into the club.

A deal has also been agreed with Atalanta for forward Rasmus Hojlund, which has seen United turn their attention to the potential sales of Fred, Donny van de Beek and Scott McTominay.

What is Man United’s stance regarding Roméo Lavia?

According to Fabrizio Romano, via The Daily Briefing, Man United are prioritising a move for Sofyan Amrabat instead of Lavia, once player sales are achieved.

The journalist expects Fred to depart, with van de Beek also receiving interest in a move to Spain, which would open the door to another incoming in Ten Hag’s squad.

However, it is unlikely that they will pursue a move for the Saints youngster as they set their attention to Amrabat.

“Sofyan Amrabat to Manchester United remains a possibility, but we’re still waiting for an official bid to Fiorentina,” said Romano, via Caught Offside.

“I think first we’re likely to see United focus on selling players – Fred will 100% leave this summer, we’re just waiting to see which club he picks as his favoured destination, while Donny van de Beek has a possibility with Real Sociedad, though it’s still nothing agreed.

“After that, I think we’ll see United enter into concrete negotiations with Fiorentina.

“They’ve already spoken to Amrabat on the player side, so I think he’ll be the next big target for Manchester United.

“I’m aware there have been reports of Man United also showing an interest in Roméo Lavia in midfield, but I’m not aware of any concrete negotiation between United and Lavia at the moment.

“They’ve been looking at him as a top talent, but at the moment there’s nothing else in terms of negotiations or bids.”

Liverpool are expected to make another offer for the 19-year-old after their initial bid was rejected by the Championship club.

Southampton hold a £50 million valuation of the youngster, who broke through into senior football with the south coast team last year.

Will Southampton be able to hold on to Roméo Lavia this summer?

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding Lavia all window, so it would be a surprise if he remains at St. Mary’s.

Lavia was an impressive figure in an otherwise disappointing team last year.

A return to the Premier League immediately would be a fair assessment of his ability, but it would be asking a lot of him to become a starter for a side with Liverpool or Man United’s ambition straight away.

A move to Anfield now looks the likeliest outcome, with Man United and Chelsea focusing on other targets for the time being.