Despite bringing in a clutch of new faces under their latest head coach Enzo Maresca, Leicester City are yet to add to their attacking options this summer.

The Foxes have strengthened the spine of their team following Maresca's arrival, with Mads Hermansen coming in from Brondby in Denmark to add competition in the goalkeeping department, centre-backs Conor Coady and Callum Doyle signing from Wolves and Man City respectively whilst Harry Winks has come in from Tottenham Hotspur to add a new face to the engine room.

The right forwards though can sometimes be hard to come by, but new creative options are needed with the sale of James Maddison to Spurs and the imminent departure of Harvey Barnes to Newcastle United.

Leicester are set to rake in £78 million for those two particular departures and whilst there are debts at the club, there is money available to be spent and Maresca needs fresh faces in the final third.

And it looks as though the Italian is set to land the first of his new signings in the forward department as according to Fabrizio Romano, a deal is close to bring Montpellier attacker Stephy Mavididi back to England, having come through the academy system at Arsenal.

Per Romano, personal terms have nearly been agreed between the two parties and it is only a matter of time before the 25-year-old becomes a City player, with the club hopeful of tying up a deal today.

Who is Stephy Mavididi?

Derby-born Mavididi, as mentioned, graduated at Arsenal's Hale End academy, turning professional with the Gunners in 2015.

He did not make an appearance for the North London outfit though as he had to get game-time on loan at both Charlton Athletic and Preston North End in League One and the Championship, scoring just the twice in 31 appearances in those stints away.

Juventus then took a punt on Mavididi in 2018 to play for their reserve side, but the forward was soon training with the senior setup and he played once in Serie A for them in the 2018-19 season, whilst also playing regularly for the second team two tiers below.

Juve loaned Mavididi out to Dijon of Ligue 1 in France for the 2019-20 season, scoring eight times in 28 outings, and that allowed him to move to the French top tier permanently with Montpellier in 2020 for a fee of €6.3 million.

In his three years at Montpellier, Mavididi has scored 21 goals in 96 appearances but despite coming up through the ranks as an out-and-out striker, the 25-year-old has more often than not played off the left in a front three.

That could mean he is Leicester's Barnes replacement if a deal can be wrapped up, in what would mark a return to English football for Mavididi after five years away.

How much will Leicester be paying for Stephy Mavididi?

Montpellier splashed out €6.3 million on Mavididi three years ago, and according to French publication L'Equipe, they will make a small profit on the versatile forward.

That means he could potentially be sold for €7 million (£6.1 million), which is a small price to pay for Leicester considering they are about to cash in on Barnes for £38 million.

At the age of 25, Mavididi still has room to develop and become a better player, and his pedigree of playing in the top flight of French football for the past four seasons means that Leicester could be adding a bargain to their ranks.