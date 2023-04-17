Middlesrough got back to winning ways on Friday night, and in rampant fashion, with a 5-1 victory over Norwich City.

It has been a tough few weeks for Boro in terms of results, that has seen the club lose ground on the automatic promotion places - realistically, too much ground to make up at this late stage.

However, with just four games remaining, Middlesbrough must now ensure they can gather some sort of momentum heading into the play-offs.

That, and leapfrogging Luton Town into third should be the realistic target between now and May 8th, with the view to then going into the play-off semi-finals in the best possible form, against the lowest ranked opponents.

Away from the first team, though, it appears Middlesbrough may have some other issues to deal with.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Chelsea's transfer interest in Middlesbrough's Finley Cartwright?

That is because Premier League side Chelsea are now eyeing up a move for one of the club's bright young prospects.

Indeed, Finley Cartwright is a name that is said to be interesting those at Stamford Bridge, with his name on a long list of those who could come into the club's youth set up and improve their academy.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, via Twitter, who reports as such.

Cartwright, who was born in 2006, is just one of a number of young talents reportedly being targeted by the club, who, under owner Todd Boehly, have really gone after young talent, both at first team level, and now seemingly below.

Who is Finley Cartwright?

Given he has not yet made it to senior level, or indeed even under-21 level, there is not a great deal of information available on Finley Cartwright at this early stage of his career.

However, according to Transfermarkt, Cartwright has made seven appearances for Middlesbrough's under-18's side this season.

One of those came in the FA Youth Cup, with the remaining six coming in the Under-18's Premier League.

Positionally, Transfermarkt claims that Cartwright has played as a central midfielder, attacking midfielder and centre-forward this season.

From the small information we have available, then, it seems that he is potentially a midfielder who likes to get forward, attack, and affect things in the final third of the pitch.