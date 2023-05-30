Sunderland may not have made it through the Championship play-offs to win back-to-back promotions, but the 2022-23 season saw several young talents flourish at the Stadium of Light.

And those talents could end up making the club a lot of money either this year or in the future - one of them being Jack Clarke.

Following some disappointing Championship loan stints away from Tottenham Hotspur, Clarke headed to Sunderland when they were in League One back in January 2022 and without standing out too much he played a part in helping the Black Cats back to the Championship via the play-offs.

He showed enough for the club to take a punt on him permanently last summer though, and his performances went up a notch in the Championship in quite simply a remarkable season for the Leeds United academy graduate.

How long is Jack Clarke contracted to Sunderland until?

When Clarke signed permanently with the Wearsiders last summer, he did so on a four-year contract, such was Sunderland's belief in him that he would be a success.

Nine goals and 12 assists later in the Championship in 2022-23 and he's already increased his value, and they are desperate to tie him down to an even longer deal with TEAMtalk claiming earlier in May that a fresh contract offer was set to be made.

Perhaps it could be too late though as the latest updates on interest in Clarke could be unsettling for Sunderland supporters.

What is the latest on transfer interest in Jack Clarke?

There has been rumours of interest from top flight clubs for a number of weeks now regarding Clarke due to his strong performances for the Black Cats, and earlier on Tuesday it was claimed by the Sunderland branch of SI.com that a £9 million offer from a top flight club for next season has been turned down for the forward.

Also added on is that talks have already begun regarding a new contract for Clarke, but it isn't just one club who are seemingly in the running for the 22-year-old.

That is because according to Fabrizio Romano, three different clubs - Burnley, Brentford and Crystal Palace - have all submitted offers for Clarke despite the transfer window not officially opening for another couple of weeks.

No details have emerged from Romano when it comes to the size of the bids or if they have been turned down or they are being mulled over, but there appears to be a real chase for his services in the early stages of the summer.