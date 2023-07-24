Highlights Fabrizio Romano believes Fulham will sign either Mohammed Salisu or Calvin Bassey this summer, but it now seems Salisu's move to Fulham is in doubt.

Monaco and Fulham have both shown interest in Salisu, but it appears that Fulham is now focusing on Bassey instead.

Southampton may be frustrated with the uncertainty surrounding Salisu's future, as they could have potentially earned cash for a player in the final year of his contract.

Fabrizio Romano believes Fulham will sign just one of Southampton's Mohammed Salisu or Ajax's Calvin Bassey this summer.

Salisu is entering the final year of his contract at St. Mary's and looks set to move on this summer, having been with the club for three years.

The 24-year-old had generally impressed for Saints since his £10.9 million arrival from Valladolid in 2020, but injuries restricted the impact he could make in the previous campaign as the side were relegated from the Premier League.

Foot Mercato first revealed that Ligue 1 giants Monaco were keen on the centre-back. This is due to Malang Sarr having left the club, and Axel Disasi also expected to depart, the French side are on the lookout for reinforcements at the back, with the update stating that Salisu is someone they admire.

Since then, Monaco have had two bids rejected for the Ghanaian, and Fulham are "close to finalising" a deal for the Southampton defender.

Salisu has played 80 times for the Saints, however, it appears his time on the south coast is coming to an end following their relegation. Sales were always going to be on the cards for the club after dropping into the Championship and so far Southampton have seen Dan Ndlundlu join Bolton Wanderers, Kegs Chauke move to Burton Albion, Mislav Orsic depart for Turkish side Trabzonspor, and Ibrahima Diallo join Al-Duhail.

Mohammed Elyounoussi, Theo Walcott, and Willy Caballero have all also been released, as well as Mateusz Lis moving to Gozetepe in a temporary switch on loan.

The Saints have so far only signed two players to their first-team, with Russell Martin reuniting with Ryan Manning, who arrived on a free transfer from Swansea. Shea Charles has completed a move to the South Coast, signing from Manchester City for a reported initial fee of around £10.5 million, as per Sky Sports.

As they look to bounce back to the top-flight at the first time of asking, there are expected to be further departures and incomings before the end of the window, but some players will likely remain at St. Mary's and Southampton will be hoping to get more out of them during 2023/24.

What's the latest from Fabrizio Romano on Mohammed Salisu?

Salisu won't be one of them that remains at St. Mary's this summer, with both Monaco and Fulham attempting to sign the 24-year-old. However, his move to Fulham is now in doubt.

A few days ago, Fabrizio Romano dropped this update: "Fulham are advancing in talks to sign Mohammed Salisu after £15m bid sent for the centre back — trying for both Salisu and Bassey, waiting for Bassey’s green light."

However, since then, it appears Salisu is not the first-choice target, as he could now move to AS Monaco instead, Romano added: "Understand Fulham have decided to go for just one left-footed centre-back between Calvin Bassey and Mohammed Salisu despite talks for both. Fulham negotiations are very advanced with Bassey; club now hoping for medical tests this week. Salisu deal on but AS Monaco also keen."

Would Fulham missing out on Southampton's Salisu be a blow?

Of course, from Fulham's side it makes sense to only want one of the two players, but it will be frustrating for Southampton not to have guaranteed cash for a player in the final year of his deal.

Monaco may yet step up their interest, but Salisu looks set to remain at St. Mary's for the time being. The news of this move being cast into doubt comes just days after Lyanco's move to Besiktas fell through.

It's been a difficult summer in that sense, with Martin not knowing exactly who is staying or going.