When he signed for Middlesbrough in 1996 for £7 million, Italian striker Fabrizio Ravanelli caused quite a stir in England.

His time on Teesside was brief, but Ravanelli made a real impact with 31 goals in all competitions in his one and only full season - despite that though he was not enough to keep Boro in the Premier League.

A controversial character at the time who was critical of Boro's setup and also the place, Ravanelli was still a hit on the pitch and was the kind of cult hero that got fans off their seats.

What has Fabrizio Ravanelli been upto since leaving Middlesbrough?

It has been a mammoth 26 years since Ravanelli departed Teesside after his one season with the club, having been sold to Marseille following Boro's relegation to the second tier and in France, he was pretty prolific with 28 Ligue 1 goals in 64 appearances.

Ravanelli then played for Lazio before coming back to England in 2001 to play for Derby County, before ending his career with spells at Dundee and Perugia.

Following the end of his playing career, Ravanelli then took up coaching some six years after playing his final match, initially with the youth academy of Juventus in 2011.

Having spent two years with the Juve youngsters, Ravanelli took on his first managerial job at the age of 44 when he was appointed at Ligue 1 outfit Ajaccio.

The Italian did not last too long there though as he was in the post for less than five months before the club parted ways with him, sitting in 19th position out of 20 teams in the league and having lost five matches in succession.

Some five years later, Ravanelli was appointed to his second and as of now, last managerial role when filling the hotseat at Ukrainian side Arsenal Kyiv.

Similarly though, just like at Ajaccio, Ravanelli faltered and after just a few months he resigned from the job - since then though he has done plenty of work in the media and it looks as though that is what he is going to stick to.

What has ex-Middlesbrough striker Fabrizio Ravanelli said about Newcastle United?

Newcastle United are of course one of Middlesbrough's North East rivals, and it does not appear that Ravanelli was too impressed with the Magpies' performance in their UEFA Champions League return when they took on AC Milan at the San Siro on Tuesday evening.

“Milan did a good first half, but was insufficient in the goal area," Ravanelli said on Mediaset Infinity - via Sport Witness.

"Newcastle were little, they didn’t even defend in their own department and Milan didn’t take advantage of that.

"Milan complicated their passage to the round."

In fairness, Newcastle didn't really get a sniff against the Italian giants, with Eddie Howe's side limited to just six shots in the whole match and just one on target, compared to AC Milan's 25 attempts with nine at Nick Pope's goal.

Despite that though, United arrived back in England with a point on the board in their Champions League group - it didn't stop Ravanelli's Boro side coming through though and having a slight dig at the Tynesiders.