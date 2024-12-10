This article is part of Football League World’s 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It could be a busy January transfer window for Coventry City as new head coach Frank Lampard begins to reshape his squad.

Coventry made the shock decision to sack long-serving manager Mark Robins after over seven-and-a-half years in charge last month, with Lampard being announced as his replacement.

Lampard has enjoyed a positive start to his tenure at the CBS Arena, and he secured his first victory with a 1-0 win over Millwall at The Den on Saturday, with Ephron Mason-Clark's second half strike sealing all three points for the Sky Blues and moving them up to 14th in the Championship table.

Fabio Tavares and Oliver Dovin tipped for Coventry City exit

When asked which players he believes could be set to depart in January, FLW's Coventry City fan pundit Ryan Murphy said that striker Fabio Tavares and goalkeeper Oliver Dovin could be on the move during the winter window.

Tavares joined the Sky Blues from Rochdale in February 2021, and while he has struggled with injury at times, his game time has been limited during his near four-year spell at the club.

Fabio Tavares' stats for Coventry City (according to Transfermarkt) Season Appearances Goals Assists 2021-22 7 1 0 2022-23 11 1 0 2023-24 11 3 2 2024-25 2 0 0

Dovin made the move to the CBS Arena from Swedish side Hammarby this summer for a fee of £1.6 million, and while he did initially start the season as Coventry's first choice goalkeeper, he has been dropped on two occasions since then.

Lampard has decided to stick with Brad Collins in his first two games in charge, and with question marks over whether Dovin will even make the matchday squad when Ben Wilson returns from a knee injury, Ryan believes the 22-year-old could follow Tavares out of the exit door.

"There are two players that stick out for me," Ryan said.

"One would be Fabio Tavares, who has had some injury problems at the club, but he looks like a player who isn't going to be playing much and sometimes he's not even making the matchday squad.

"He would be a player to go out either permanently or on loan, but I'd say he's at the point where he needs to go out permanently if he's not in our plans moving forward because he's not a young kid anymore, he needs to settle somewhere.

"The other one would be a loan for Oliver Dovin, our goalkeeper who we signed in the summer as one of Mark Robins' last signings.

"He's looking like the second or third choice at the club, but he was supposed to come in as number one.

"He's at a very young age, he came to Coventry with a good reputation from his last club, their fans were gutted to be losing him and he's tipped for a decent future.

"You can see he's got good qualities, but he's not the finished article, so maybe a loan away from Coventry to go and get more game time in a league or two below would be beneficial to him and beneficial to us in the long-term, especially as there seems to be two goalkeepers ahead of him."

Related £7m star set to miss West Brom v Coventry City plus five others FLW lists the players set to miss the midweek clash at The Hawthorns between the Baggies and the Sky Blues.

Frank Lampard facing big Coventry City decisions in January

With the busy festive period approaching, Lampard will have the opportunity to run the rule over most of his new squad, and there is no doubt that Tavares and Dovin are both facing uncertain futures at the club.

Tavares has shown glimpses of his ability since his arrival at Coventry, but he has been unable to establish himself as a regular starter, and while Lampard did give him his first league appearance of the season at Millwall on Saturday, a loan move still looks likely to be on the cards for him in January.

Dovin has endured a nightmare start to his Sky Blues career after losing his place in the team on two occasions, but although a loan could be a good option for him, he may be reluctant to drop down to League One or Two having spent the last few years playing in the Swedish top flight.